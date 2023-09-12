Gas Barbecue Machine Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 3,164.91 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟏𝟏𝟎.𝟒𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is estimated to attain a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟏𝟔𝟒.𝟗𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟗𝟎% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Due to increasing customer preferences, altering lifestyles, and rising disposable budgets, the global gas barbeque machines market has grown significantly in recent years. According to the latest analysis, the outlook for the global market is optimistic due to ongoing technical improvements and the expansion of e-commerce platforms.
People's attitudes on grilling and outdoor cooking have changed noticeably over time, which has had an impact on the market. NPD research shows that since July 2020, Americans have bought more than 21 million barbecues and smokers. In 2021, the outdoor cooking sector's revenue increased by 14% year over year to US$ 6.1 billion in sales. Therefore, the growing consumer desire for outdoor cooking fuels market expansion globally.
The popularity of gas barbecues that run on cleaner fuels like natural gas and propane is a prominent trend in the global market. These fuels generate fewer emissions than conventional charcoal barbecues, which helps to lessen air pollution and cut carbon emissions. 9% of American homeowners, according to the HPBA, have barbecues that run on natural gas. The technology used in the manufacture of gas barbecues is also energy-efficient. For example, the creation of burners that have accurate heat management and equal heat dispersion assures less energy waste.
The market is predicted to experience a rise in demand for smart, energy-efficient gas barbeque equipment to meet the needs of environmentally concerned consumers. To improve user experience and convenience, manufacturers are putting cutting-edge components into gas barbecue machines, such as smart controllers, digital thermometers, and infrared burners. For instance, in February 2021, Weber announced the addition of new smart grills to its Genesis and Spirit brands of gas grills. The grill runs on the June OS and has Weber Connect technology.
The demand for outdoor cooking and dining experiences is rising as economies in APAC and Latin America continue to develop and disposable incomes rise. For instance, the total disposable income in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to more than quadruple in real terms throughout 2021–2040, according to Euromonitor's Income and Expenditure in Asia Pacific report. Emerging markets have a rich cultural legacy of outdoor gatherings and barbecues, such as the nations of the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. Thus, the market opportunity for gas barbeque machines has benefited from the globalization of food culture.
𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟒𝟕.𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The home application segment is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR of 4.98% throughout the projection period. Due to the rising popularity of outdoor cooking and entertainment, gas barbeque equipment is being adopted more frequently in residential settings, which is responsible for this increase. For instance, according to the 2023 report from the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), 70% of all households and 80% of all homeowners in the United States, respectively, own at least one grill or smoker.
With the ease and adaptability that gas barbeque equipment for home usage offers, people and families may enjoy outdoor cooking in their backyards. As a result, the popularity of outdoor parties and backyard barbecues among consumers is assisting in the expansion of the home segment. As they looked for simpler ways to make the family dinners, 35% of American families fired up their gas grills at least once every two weeks, according to NPD.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟒𝟔.𝟖% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
North America accounted for about 46.8% of the global market's overall revenue in 2022, making it a dominant region in the market. This significant market share may be the result of a triad of environmental, economic, and cultural elements that create a distinct consumer demand and pave the way for a booming sector.
Barbecuing is a fundamental aspect of North American culture and social life. The strongly ingrained custom, which is practiced in both the US and Canada, is frequently associated with social gatherings, festivals, and even sporting events, which helps to explain the persistent need for gas barbeque machines of the highest caliber. For instance, the Fourth of July continues to be the most popular grilling day of the year, with 54% of owners engaging in outdoor cooking on that day.
From an environmental standpoint, a rising awareness of environmental issues may also be responsible for consumers' choice of gas barbecue machines in the North American gas barbecue machine market. As a result of the region's continual efforts to promote sustainable practices, customers value this quality, which supports market expansion. Industry leaders have a strong presence in the region due to their cutting-edge products and vast distribution networks, which boost local sales and aid in the growth of the market.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨
With multiple major competitors contending for market dominance, the global market is extremely competitive. Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC, and Char-Broil hold a dominating position in the market. Due to the expanding middle class with significant disposable income, these players seek to enhance their presence to broaden their customer base.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Meltem
• Napoleon Grills
• Alpina Grills
• BeefEater
• Weber, Inc.
• Barbecook
• Macfrin
• Ozti
• SUB-ZERO
• LANDMANN
• Grand Hall
• Compact Domestic Refrigerator
• American Outdoor Grills
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Auto Flip
• Manual Flip
By Application
• Household
• Commercial
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o Rest of APAC
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Bolivia
o Paraguay
o Rest of South America
