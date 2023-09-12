The 7 Types of Rest Framework by Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith Sparks a Rest Revolution

Discover the 7 Types of Rest

This physician-researcher is restoring well-being in corporations and communities by changing how many view and experience rest.

Vacations are not a burnout prevention strategy. Rest can't be confined to a few weeks in the year. It must be integrated into your life in a sustainable way. This is how you get and stay well-rested.” — Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith , a renowned physician, and author, has ignited a Rest Revolution with her groundbreaking book, " Sacred Rest : Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity." This compelling work challenges the conventional notion of rest and advocates for a transformative approach to rejuvenating our lives by evaluating seven key areas she calls The 7 Types of Rest.Physical: The chance to use the body in restorative ways to decrease muscle tension, reduce headaches, and promote higher-quality sleep.Mental: The ability to quiet cerebral chatter and focus on things that matter.Spiritual: The capacity to experience love, acceptance, and belonging.Emotional: The freedom to authentically express feelings and eliminate people-pleasing behaviors.Social: The wisdom to recognize relationships that revive from ones that exhaust and how to limit exposure to toxic people.Sensory: The opportunity to downgrade the endless onslaught of sensory input received from electronics, fragrances, and background noise.Creative: The experience of allowing beauty to inspire awe and liberate wonder, innovation, and creativity.In a world where busyness is celebrated and the hustle culture prevails, "Sacred Rest" serves as needed guidance, emphasizing the importance of incorporating rest and restorative practices into our busy schedules. Dr. Dalton-Smith believes that rest is not just a luxury but an essential component of overall well-being and success. Through her book, she offers a compelling blueprint to rediscover the restorative power of true rest.In "Sacred Rest," readers will embark on a journey that transcends mere relaxation techniques. Dr. Dalton-Smith delves deep into the seven types of rest our bodies and minds crave – physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, sensory, social, and creative. Through thought-provoking insights and practical strategies, she empowers readers to identify their specific rest deficits and reclaim the energy and vitality that life's demands may have drained away. Over 250,000 people have discovered their personal rest deficits using her free assessment at RestQuiz.com The book has already gained critical acclaim, with readers describing it as a life-changing guide to improving their overall health, relationships, and productivity. In her popular TEDx Talk, she challenges the current grind culture mentality by calling for a Rest Revolution. Dr. Dalton-Smith's Rest Revolution aims to shift societal norms by encouraging individuals, organizations, and communities to prioritize and promote rest and restorative practices as an integral part of daily life.Understanding the 7 types of rest can help:• Enhance physical and mental well-being.• Improve relationships and emotional resilience.• Boost creativity and problem-solving abilities.• Rekindle spiritual connection.• Elevate overall quality of life.Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith's "Sacred Rest: Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity" is available now at bookstores nationwide and online retailers. For more information about the book and the Rest Revolution movement, visit DrDaltonSmith.com and follow her on social media @DrDaltonSmith.About Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith:Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith is a board-certified internal medicine physician, speaker, and author. She is a leading authority on rest and has been featured in numerous media outlets, including Fox News, Fast Company, INC, Vogue, Psychology Today, Redbook, CNN Health, Prevention, and Women's Day. Dr. Dalton-Smith is committed to helping individuals and organizations embrace the power of sacred rest to enhance their overall well-being and productivity. She is the founding physician and CEO of Restorasis, a workplace well-being consulting agency dedicated to restoring wellness in corporations and communities.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:

The real reason why we are tired and what to do about it | The 7 Types of Rest | Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith | TEDxAtlanta