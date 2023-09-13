Treefera Secures $2.2M to Revolutionize Carbon Offsetting through AI-Driven Transparency
Leading tech and finance experts unveil AI-powered data platform poised to reshape the carbon offset market.
This innovation not only contributes to the fight against climate change but also offers businesses, governments, and landowners a compelling commercial opportunity.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Treefera, a pioneering AI-powered data platform that revolutionizes forest data and conservation, today announced the successful closure of a $2.2 million pre-Seed funding round, led by Concept Ventures. Treefera’s transformative platform aims to reshape the carbon offset market, addressing a sector predicted to reach $250 billion by 2050. The round saw participation from esteemed investors including Twin Path Ventures, January Ventures, and Greg Lavender, a long-time technology industry leader and currently CTO of Intel, as an Angel investor.
Co-founded by Jonathan Horn, theoretical physicist and former Managing Director at J.P. Morgan, and Caroline Grey, former Chief Customer Officer at UiPath, Treefera is poised to transform the accuracy, transparency, and efficiency of the carbon offset industry. Leveraging cutting-edge AI algorithms and an unprecedented repository of data mapping over a trillion trees globally, Treefera’s platform offers a groundbreaking approach to tackling the challenges of carbon offsetting and conservation.
Available today, Treefera’s platform expedites the complex process of measuring, reporting, and verifying (MRV) carbon credits; a process that traditionally is a huge friction point in the process and can take months to complete. Treefera delivers insights immediately. This is achieved through a combination of deep learning models and novel AI search techniques, making Treefera the first platform to unlock this level of granularity at scale.
For the clients Treefera serves - such as assurers, insurers, traders and landowners - the platform covers jurisdictions (countries and large regions) and near 200 registered forest projects whilst integrating easily with client analytics environments through an API.
This near-time visibility, which includes being able to deliver highly detailed insights on forests (such as tree health and carbon sequestration) and other important “reversal risks” (such as fire, flood and drought), will transform the accuracy with which carbon credits are priced, boosting the global offset market at a critical time for the planet.
Jonathan Horn, CEO & Co-Founder of Treefera, emphasized the platform’s potential impact, stating, “Treefera’s transformative AI tool has the power to revolutionize the world’s approach to forest data and conservation. Our platform enables instant analysis & insights of carbon offset projects, and critically allows easy integration of that trusted data into our clients’ analytics environment through an API. We’re thrilled to have esteemed investors on board who share our vision of a more transparent and impactful carbon offset market.”
Reece Chowdhry, Founding Partner at Concept Ventures, comments, “The Treefera platform and its exceptional team impressed us beyond measure. This innovation not only contributes to the fight against climate change but also offers businesses, governments, and landowners a compelling commercial opportunity. With Treefera, trust and accuracy are injected into carbon offset projects, positioning tree conservation as the smart and essential choice.”
With this funding injection, Treefera plans to enhance platform capabilities, expand its team, and extend its global market presence. The Treefera team is advised by well known experts such as Manuela Veloso, recently elected to National Academy of Engineering, Professor Emerita at Carnegie Mellon University & currently Head of AI Research at J.P. Morgan, along with Mark Lacey, Head of Global Resource Equities at Schroders.
As climate change intensifies, Treefera stands poised to reshape the carbon offset landscape by offering innovative, data-driven Al-powered solutions that bridge the gap between good intentions and tangible impact.
About Treefera
Treefera is a pioneering AI-powered data platform that revolutionizes forest data and conservation. With a comprehensive repository of understandable data that easily integrates with clients through an API, Treefera accelerates the carbon offset process and brings transparency, accuracy, and trust to carbon offset projects.
Founded by Jonathan Horn, theoretical physicist and former Managing Director at J.P. Morgan, and Caroline Grey, former Chief Customer Officer at UiPath, Treefera aims to revolutionize the carbon offset industry's approach to reforestation and conservation.
