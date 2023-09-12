Dutch Crowdfunding Platform Wants To Become The Biggest Alternative Finance Platform in Europe

Felix Berkhout of Max Property Group at the ondernemerslounge

Rotterdam Based Max Crowdfund Launches Its New Software Today, Powered By Maximise, With A View To Conquer The European Alternative Finance Market

We are looking beyond crowdfunding real estate, into all facets of alternative financing across Europe, and potentially further afield in the future” — Felix Berkhout, CEO

ROTTERDAM, ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Maximise is a multi-lingual, multi-currency, multi-jurisdictional white label financial automation and data processing SaaS solution. Its first application is being launched today as the groundbreaking software behind Max Crowdfund . The real estate crowdfunding platform has been operational since 2020 but its popularity quickly outgrew its technical capabilities. The new software has undergone Alpha testing by existing platform users, and today Max Crowdfund is being relaunched with the new system in place. The software promises significant development for the platform, allowing it to expand into an array of financial services across Europe.Max Crowdfund to date has focused on real estate financing in the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom, connecting property developers with online investors. Maximise’s versatility and complete suite of tools and features will allow Max Crowdfund to diversify significantly in terms of financial services offered to users, such as allowing users to acquire unique IBAN accounts with multi currency support (wallets) through Currencycloud's payment services.Max Crowdfund has completed an application for a European Crowdfunding Service Provider (ECSP) license and is in the process of becoming an onboarding agent for Currencycloud. Once approved by the compliance department of Currencycloud, Max Crowdfund can roll out these additional functionalities. With the new software functional, as well as the ECSP approval, Max Crowdfund will be legally authorised and technically able to expand into other project types, such as renewable energy projects, as well as provide financial services to its users.“With the correct licensing and regulation, the sky is the limit for Max Crowdfund,” says CEO Felix Berkhout. “We are looking beyond crowdfunding real estate, into all facets of alternative financing across Europe, and potentially further afield in the future.”The European alternative finance market grew from 1.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2013 to 22.6 billion U.S. dollars in 2020* and Max Crowdfund intends to ride the upwards wave that this industry is experiencing by expanding its project types, services offered and technological capabilities. Max Crowdfund's parent company, Max Property Group , is currently holding a Series-B equity round, aimed mostly for expansion and further development.*Source: Statista

