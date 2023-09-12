Submit Release
Five Barristers Join the St Philips Chambers Family Group

St Philips Chambers Family Group is proud to announce the successful recruitment of five specialist family barristers.

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- St Philips Chambers Family Group is proud to announce the successful recruitment of five barristers from specialist family set, Senate House Chambers.

Michelle Christie, Abigail Turner, Ruby Jamieson, Paris Stokes and Sophie Laurence come to us with extensive experience in family law, and a particular focus on children law.

Head of St Philips Chambers Family Group, Carolyn Jones, expressed her excitement at the new acquisitions, stating:

“I am pleased that all five decided to join St Philips, which continues to be the first choice for talented and ambitious barristers. Their addition adds further strength and depth to the group, ensuring an ongoing ability to meet growing client need.“

As one of the leading chambers in the country, St Philips Chambers is renowned for providing exceptional legal services to a diverse range of clients. The family group’s latest recruitment comes in direct response to the ever-growing demand for specialist family law barristers.

Abigail, Sophie and Ruby are already practising from St Philips with Michelle and Paris set to join in October.

Guy Dunwoody
St Philips Chambers
gdunwoody@st-philips.com
