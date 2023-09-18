RV Air Conditioner Soft Start Technology is Now Smaller Than Ever
RV Air Conditioner Soft Start Technology is Now Smaller Than Ever

SoftStartUSA Shrinks Soft Starter Technology to Fit Where Others Can't
SoftStartUSA Shrinks Soft Starter Technology to Fit Where Others Can’t
For RVs equipped with rooftop air conditioners, savvy owners have been adding soft starter technology to eliminate untimely shutdowns due to A/C startup-related issues.
However, one thing that has kept some RVers from installing soft starters has been their large size. Many are simply too big to fit under the A/C cover.
SoftStartUSA introduces a more compact SoftStartRV™ Advanced Soft Starter that is over 52% smaller than original RV A/C soft starters. It fits under the lowest profile A/C covers and delivers the same high-quality performance of many larger models.
How a SoftStartRV Soft Starter Makes RV Life Better
A SoftStartRV unit on each RV air conditioner enables RVers to start and run two A/Cs on a 30-amp hookup or a generator. It also lets RVers start and run one air conditioner on a small 2,200-watt generator. SoftStartRV even lets RVers run an air conditioner from batteries with the proper setup.
A SoftStartRV A/C soft starter gives RVers much more flexibility in planning RV adventures. Because it greatly reduces the power needed to startup an A/C unit, the SoftStartRV lets people keep more electrical appliances running simultaneously. It also lets RVers keep comfortable with limited generator or 120 VAC household power.
Soft Starter Functionality in a Smaller Package
“When wedging a component into an already cramped space – such as inside a rooftop A/C unit – the reduced size of the latest SoftStartRV is a big change,” said Doug Curtis, co-Founder of SoftStartUSA. “It’s 52% smaller than many RV A/C soft starters which means it will fit any RV A/C unit. This engineering improvement virtually eliminates one of the biggest challenges to adding a soft starter to an RV air conditioner,” Curtis continued.
Easy SoftStartRV A/C Installation
To make installation easy, each SoftStartRV unit includes a complete Install Kit with wire connectors, screws and wire ties. In addition, each order includes a free wire crimping tool so anyone can secure the connectors onto the wires without having to get special tools. The whole process takes about 20-30 minutes.
No-Cut, No-Splice Installation
Understanding that many people have not added a SoftStartRV to their RV because of installation concerns, a SoftStartRV can be installed without cutting or splicing any wires.
Every SoftStartRV product includes the unit, instructions, and a kit with all the parts needed to complete the installation. A/C unit-specific instructions can be downloaded from the SoftStartRV website.
If someone is not comfortable with performing an installation on their own, the SoftStartRV website support page invites people to set up a date and time so that a technical support person can walk someone through the installation, step-by-step, over the phone.
Exclusive Waterproof Performance
To withstand extremely humid conditions and the condensation that rooftop A/C units generate, the newest SoftStartRV model is also waterproof, delivering worry-free operation regardless of muggy climates or extended A/C use. “SoftStartRV is the only soft starter that is built and tested to meet stringent waterproof standards,” Curtis added.
Extended 3-Year Warranty Guarantees Lasting Performance
To assure customers of premium performance, SoftStartUSA offers a standard 1-year warranty, and then extends it for 2 more years with online registration of the SoftStartRV product. Other manufacturers offer a 1-year warranty and then charge extra for only 1 additional year.
Learn More About SoftStartRV A/C Startup Technology
To learn more about SoftStartRV products, please go to SoftStartRV.com.
SoftStartRV is a product of SoftStartUSA, an industry leader in RV and home power management products.
Doug Curtis
SoftStartUSA
+1 954-298-1648
