CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Arlington, VA, Northern VA and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
By allowing pets to pass away in familiar surroundings, surrounded by the people they trust, in-home euthanasia minimizes fear and discomfort, promoting a peaceful transition”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Arlington, VA and surrounding cities. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for most dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
“We are delighted to expand CodaPet to Northern Virgina. We believe a peaceful passing at home is the final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets. They get to be surrounded by loved ones in the comforts of their own home. I hope that every family in Arlington becomes aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option" says Dr. Gary Hsia.
Dr. Gary Hsia along with Dr. Karen Whala and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“In-home euthanasia offers a compassionate and considerate way to bid farewell to beloved pets, ensuring their comfort and dignity in their final moments. This service recognizes that the environment where pets feel most secure is their own home, free from the stress and anxiety often associated with veterinary clinics. By allowing pets to pass away in familiar surroundings, surrounded by the people they trust, in-home euthanasia minimizes fear and discomfort, promoting a peaceful transition.” says Dr. Noah Seifman, an Arlington-based licensed veterinarian with over 10 years of experience.
Dr. Seifman was born and raised in Washington, DC and graduated from Brandeis University undergraduate in 2008 and then went on to receive a Postbaccalaureate Prehealth certificate from NYU in 2011. He attended St. George's University School of Veterinary Medicine with his clinical year at Auburn University and graduated in 2016. He has worked in the veterinary field for almost 10 years in almost all aspects of the field as a doctor, technician, and assistant. His true passion is working with cats and dogs; however, he has had the opportunity to research and study avian diseases specifically at UC Davis- Turlock Laboratory and worked as a laboratory technician for IDEXX.
Dr. Seifman services Arlington and surrounding cities including Washington, Alexandria, Arlington, Woodbridge, Fairfax, Manassas, Ashburn, Falls Church, Springfield, Herndon, Sterling, Leesburg, Centreville, Vienna, Reston, Annandale, Mc Lean, Chantilly, Burke, Dumfries
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ‘ready’, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet’s end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
Benefits of in-home euthanasia may include:
1. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
2. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
4. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $400 in Arlington but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for aftercare. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in the cities of Fresno, CA; Oklahoma City, OK; Nashville, TN; Seattle, WA; Ocala, FL; Kansas City, MO; Anaheim, CA; Fort Lauderdale, FL: Columbus, OH; Ithaca, NY; Phoenix, AZ; Des Moines, IA; Aspen, CO, Memphis, TN; Concord, CA, Athens, GA, Helena, MT, Norfolk, VA, San Diego, CA, and Los Angles . Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
Bethany Hsia
CodaPet
+1 833-263-2738
