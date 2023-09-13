New York’s Theater Scene is Going to the Ghouls with New Comedy Stage Play, Ghost’D

From the 2023 Ghost'D Stage Play; original design by Dariel Filomeno

New York’s theater scene is getting ghastly with the release of the new comedy stage play, Ghost’D, written and directed by Jeffrey Elizabeth Copeland.

This comedy is for anyone that's ever felt voiceless, because it shows through our found family we can truly realize our strongest voice. And, who doesn’t love a good laugh?” — Jeffrey Elizabeth Copeland, Writer and Director