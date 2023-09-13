Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,486 in the last 365 days.

New York’s Theater Scene is Going to the Ghouls with New Comedy Stage Play, Ghost’D

Theater poster for the Ghost'D stage play

From the 2023 Ghost'D Stage Play; original design by Dariel Filomeno

New York’s theater scene is getting ghastly with the release of the new comedy stage play, Ghost’D, written and directed by Jeffrey Elizabeth Copeland.

This comedy is for anyone that's ever felt voiceless, because it shows through our found family we can truly realize our strongest voice. And, who doesn’t love a good laugh?”
— Jeffrey Elizabeth Copeland, Writer and Director
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York’s theater scene is going to the ghouls with the arrival of a new scripted comedy, Ghost’D: A Journey Through Time + Space, written and directed by Jeffrey Elizabeth Copeland. Copeland, a veteran of the city’s improv and comedy scenes, makes her narrative scripted debut at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective, as the writer-director-performer.

Copeland is joined by an all-star cast, including comedy darling Melvin Taylor II leading the ensemble as the 1940s, slick-talking ghost, Marv, and The Art of Killing It star, Aaron LaRoche, as the paranormal-obsessed pothead, Pete.

Together, the unlikely trio bands together to help solve Marv’s murder from nearly 60 years ago, confronting racism, misogyny, and sometimes themselves, as they unpack his and their troubled pasts.

“I love this story because sometimes we all feel alone, but through our found family we can truly find ourselves,” said Copeland, 29, who has created sold-out comedy shows in New York City and Baltimore. “And, who doesn’t love a good laugh?”

Ghost’d also features Odion-Victoria Igbavboa, Andrew J. Barlow, and Joseph Elijah Evans.

Ghost’d is scheduled to run Sept. 10 and Sept. 24 at 7P at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

Tickets can be purchased here
https://www.brooklyncc.com/show-schedule/woofs/9-24 and at https://www.GhostDWorld.com

Diverse Arts Now Producer
Diverse Arts Now, INC.
Info@DiverseArtsNow.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

New York’s Theater Scene is Going to the Ghouls with New Comedy Stage Play, Ghost’D

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more