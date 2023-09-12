Launch of Mind Tech Group, Artificial Intelligence Governance

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind Tech Group launches to help boards and senior management navigate the benefits, challenges, and risks of Artificial Intelligence.

Sixty percent of Boards currently have no AI oversight.

With generative AI fast becoming the Wild West of exciting possibilities and equally terrifying consequences, Mind Tech Group (MTG) has launched to help organizations leverage AI’s capabilities in a measured, responsible, and effective way to mitigate risks and create a positive impact.

Organizational governance of AI is becoming increasingly important. In fact, a recent survey conducted by the Society for Corporate Governance and Deloitte found that 60 percent of Boards have no AI oversight at all.

“The benefits of AI are evolving rapidly, but so are the challenges and risks,” says Richard Barber, CEO of Mind Tech Group. “Artificial intelligence has unlimited potential to benefit almost every aspect of our lives. However, without proper governance, there are just as many possible negative consequences."

While 63 percent of companies surveyed do not expressly permit nor prohibit the use of AI by their employees, 72 percent don’t know if any AI risk mitigation measures have been adopted or implemented.

Mind Tech Group understands the current state and evolving nature of AI governance to provide insights and recommendations to leverage the benefits of AI while managing the risks. MTG offers a range of AI consulting services, including AI Governance, AI Governance Training, AI Oversight and Risk Management, AI Recruiting, and AI Growth Strategy.

With more than 25 years of leading companies in international marketplaces, Richard Barber has a track record of guiding organizations to innovate, thrive, and grow in fast-paced environments. Richard has addressed the Governance of AI at the annual Governance Professionals of Canada Conference, is an instructor for AI Ethics & Board Oversight Certification, and will be speaking at the upcoming Modern Governance Summit in Orlando, Florida.

