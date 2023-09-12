Living w/Parkinson’s 2023 Symposium: Research in Parkinson’s/What’s New - Maryland Assoc for Parkinson Support
Maryland Association for Parkinson Support, Inc. Presents Living with Parkinson’s 2023 Symposium: Research in Parkinson’s - What’s New
The Maryland Association for Parkinson Support, Inc. (MAPS) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Living with Parkinson’s 2023 Symposium, centered around the theme "Research in Parkinson’s - What’s New." Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 15, and join us from 12:00 to 3:30 pm at the prestigious Edward A. Myerberg Center, situated at 3101 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.
The Living with Parkinson’s 2023 Symposium is a not-to-be-missed event, offering a unique opportunity to delve into cutting-edge research, explore the latest advancements in Parkinson's disease diagnosis and therapies, and connect with a community that understands your journey.
Highlights of the Symposium include:
1. Keynote Address by Dr. Joseph Savitt: Esteemed expert in Parkinson's disease research, Dr. Joseph Savitt, will provide a brief overview of ongoing studies aimed at addressing the diagnosis, treatment, and cure of Parkinson's disease.
2. Nine Insightful Sessions: We have curated an outstanding lineup of sessions to empower and educate attendees, such as…
- Dr. Howard Weiss: Commonly misunderstood behavioral issues in Parkinson’s disease
- Dr. Justin Martello: Unveiling "The Future of Dopamine Agonists," showcasing the new generation of dopamine agonists and their potential enhancements over current versions.
- Jason Baker: Engaging attendees in an immersive drumming session designed to harness the power of music therapy for Parkinson's patients. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the positive impact of rhythm and camaraderie.
3. Fun Activities: In addition to the engaging sessions, this experience will be enriched by the presence of a skilled magician and delightful therapy pets, creating a warm and vibrant atmosphere.
4. Silent Auction: Get ready for the thrill of our silent auction, where you can bid on exclusive items and premium experiences, such as a luxurious 1-week stay in the charming and natural beauty of Santa Fe! Take this opportunity to secure your dream items while supporting a meaningful cause.
We encourage you to attend the Living with Parkinson’s 2023 Symposium at the Edward A. Myerberg Center. Enjoy a delicious kosher lunch by Milk & Honey and the convenience of valet parking while networking with like-minded individuals who understand the challenges and triumphs of living with Parkinson's.
Judy Friedman, Executive Director of MAPS, expressed, "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a symposium that offers the latest knowledge and a supportive community. Join us and fully immerse yourself in the experience, connecting with experts and fellow participants. We can't wait to welcome you!"
Tickets for the Living with Parkinson’s 2023 Symposium are available for $25 per person and a portion of the proceeds will support MAPS’ vital programs. Registration opens on August 31 and continues until October 10.
About MAPS: The Maryland Association for Parkinson Support, Inc. (MAPS) is a growing grassroots non-profit organization dedicated to providing meaningful programs that support the entire Parkinson's disease community. Through support groups, informational resources, exercise programs, and related services, MAPS aims to promote the well-being of people with Parkinson's disease, their families, and friends. The organization's website serves as a non-biased central source of information, helping the PD community find local resources and support.
Take the next step in your journey with Parkinson's by attending the Living with Parkinson’s 2023 Symposium. To register for the event or for more information, please visit www.marylandparkinsonsupport.org or email info@marylandparkinsonsupport.org.
