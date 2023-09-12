Crossroads Talent Solutions Secures Federal Contract to Bolster Community Programs at Joint Base Langley-Eustis
Our team at Crossroads Talent Solutions is committed to delivering high-quality support services to military families, and this contract enables us to continue making a positive impact on their lives.”POOLESVILLE, MD, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of program management support, recruitment, and human resources consulting services, is proud to announce the recent award of a significant federal contract to support the Community Programs at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The contract, which will provide essential services to Fort Eustis Army Community Service and Langley Air Force Base Military and Family Readiness Center, marks the company's third partnership with military community organizations and represents a significant milestone in the company's continued growth.
Julien Singh, CEO of Crossroads Talent Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for this new contract and the company's dedication to supporting military communities. "We are excited about this win and the opportunity to further strengthen our partnership with Joint Base Langley-Eustis," Singh remarked. "Our team at Crossroads Talent Solutions is committed to delivering high-quality support services to military families, and this contract enables us to continue making a positive impact on their lives."
Under this contract, Crossroad Talent Solutions will provide program support, information, and referral services to Fort Eustis ACS and Langley Air Force Base M&FRC, enhancing their ability to serve the needs of military personnel and their families stationed at JBLE. These services are critical in maintaining the overall well-being and morale of military communities and are part of the company’s core mission.
Singh noted that Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC has a proven track record of delivering outstanding support to military organizations, and this new contract further solidifies the company’s position as a trusted partner for military community programs. The partnership with JBLE allows the company to continue making a difference in the lives of the servicemen and women who serve our nation.
The duration and specific details of the contract with JBLE were not disclosed due to the sensitive nature of the work involved. However, it is expected to commence immediately, with Crossroads Talent Solutions deploying its experienced team to provide essential services to Fort Eustis ACS and Langley Air Force Base M&FRC.
In addition to this contract award, Crossroad Talent Solutions is pleased to announce recent modifications to its General Services Administration schedule. These modifications have expanded the company’s offerings to include legal and human resources services. Furthermore, Crossroads Talent Solutions has achieved a significant milestone by being included in the newly created GSA 8a MAS Pool, placing the company in a select group of businesses eligible for direct awards.
“These modifications allow us to have more direct access to the federal government,” said Singh. “We can use our past performance and competitive prices to quickly win contracts and provide our critical services anywhere they’re needed.”
For more information about Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC, please visit https://crossroadstalent.net/.
About Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC:
Crossroads Talent Solutions, headquartered in Poolesville, Md., and operating in 29 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, provides administrative, recruitment, staffing, human resources, and program management consultation and support. They are a Certified Veteran Owned Small Business, Small Business Administration 8a Business Development program participant, and State of Maryland Department of Transportation Minority and Disadvantaged Owned Small Business, with over 25 years of professional experience in the military, government, and private sectors.
