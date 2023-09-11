Jeff Poole Honored With Prestigious Invitation
Bothell, Washington, Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationBOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Poole of Bothell, Washington, has accepted an invitation to become an “Invited Author” on the financial website Annuity.com. Jeff now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.
Jeff Poole, a native of Western Washington, has had a diverse and accomplished journey in life. During high school, he immersed himself in sports and music, showcasing his well-rounded nature from an early age. Additionally, Jeff spent his weekends and summers assisting local farmers and tending to the family's horses, instilling a strong work ethic and a sense of responsibility.
Jeff has been a dedicated financial advisor, offering independent counsel to his clients. He understands the importance of securing a worry-free retirement for his clients and works diligently to ensure they can leave a lasting legacy for their loved ones. His expertise lies in crafting financial strategies that provide guarantees and protection from market fluctuations, a rare advantage that sets him apart from most financial advisors.
Jeff takes immense pride in helping his clients achieve their retirement goals and witnessing their transition from uncertainty and work-related stress to a life of financial security and peace of mind. Furthermore, he cherishes his lifelong connection to the people of Western Washington, whose shared values and aspirations resonate deeply with him.
In his free time, Jeff enjoys spending time with his three wonderful adult children, emphasizing the importance of family and the joy it brings. Driven by personal discipline and a commitment to serving others, Jeff continues to be a trusted advisor and partner to those seeking a financially secure and prosperous future.
Jeff Poole
Olympus Financial Solutions
+1 206-605-5092
jeff@olympusfinancialsolutions.com