Manchin Announces $1.6 Million to Promote Public Safety, Support Law Enforcement Across West Virginia

September 11, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,629,968 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for three programs dedicated to promoting public safety and supporting law enforcement throughout West Virginia. The funding will assist the West Virginia State Police in increasing laboratory capacity to process DNA samples and combatting child abuse and exploitation online, as well as develop residential substance use disorder treatment programs within state and local correctional facilities.

“All West Virginians deserve to feel safe in their communities, and we must work together to protect our friends, neighbors and children,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the Department of Justice is investing more than $1.6 million in these three critical initiatives, which will help the West Virginia State Police process DNA samples more quickly and combat crimes against children on the Internet. The funding will also develop and implement residential substance use disorder treatment programs within state and correctional facilities throughout our state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to strengthen our justice systems and keep West Virginia neighborhoods safe.”

Individual awards listed below:

The DOJ Formula DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction Program provides funding to states with existing crime laboratories to increase their capacity to process DNA samples.

$666,615 – West Virginia State Police

The DOJ Strengthening ICAC Technological Investigative Capacity Program provides funding to state and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies to develop and enhance investigative tools, methods, and technologies that address child sexual abuse material and online child exploitation.

$625,000 – West Virginia State Police

The DOJ Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) for State Prisoners Program assists states with developing and implementing residential substance use disorder treatment programs within state correctional facilities, as well as within local correctional and detention facilities.