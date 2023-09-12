BESTSELLING AUTHOR ALEX TAPSCOTT EMBARKS ON NORTH AMERICAN BOOK TOUR

Web3: Charting the Internet's Next Economic and Cultural Frontier explains the promise and perils of the next era of the Internet

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned author and co-founder of the Blockchain Research Institute (BRI), Alex Tapscott, is embarking on an 13-city book tour across North America to unveil his highly anticipated book, Web3: Charting the Internet's Next Economic and Cultural Frontier (HarperCollins; September 19, 2023).“Web3 is a breathtaking innovation that holds great promise but also peril for those who dismiss the future. Tapscott has written a book we need as we enter a new epoch for computing and for society,” said Larry Summers, former US Secretary of the Treasury.The book tour will kick off with a special event in Toronto on September 18. Other stops include:Los Angeles - October 3, Expert DojoSan Francisco - October 5, INSEADNew York City - October 10, EYMiami - October 11, Faena Hotel Miami BeachMontreal - October 17, ZúWashington - October 24, Hart Senate Office Building, Capitol HillBoston - October 26, Harvard Business SchoolCalgary - October 30, Calgary Petroleum ClubVancouver - November 1, Vancouver Convention CentreOttawa - November 14, SaaS NorthChicago - November 15, Booth School of BusinessDetroit - November 30, Huntington PlaceEach event will feature a speech by Alex Tapscott and a lively panel discussion with industry experts as they discuss the book’s key themes.“Web3 may be the next big disrupter in business and has the potential to rewrite what we know, reshape organizations, and change the way business is conducted,” said Debbie Gamble, Chief Officer Innovation Labs & New Ventures at Interac Corp. “Forward-thinking conversations like the ones scheduled by Alex Tapscott for the release of his new book are important to help Canadians understand the motivations, risks and opportunities associated with Web3 and provide them with the foresight to innovate a new breed of products and services for the future.”“As emerging technologies like AI and blockchain take hold at breakneck speed, pioneers and educators have a responsibility to initiate discussions that educate, inform, and spark discussion,” said Jaime Leverton, CEO Hut 8. “This book does exactly that and will kick-start a conversation about our digital future, for leaders in business, society and beyond.""Web3 heralds a transformative era, seamlessly bridging the digital and traditional worlds,” said Dean Skurka, President and CEO of Wonderfi. “Tapscott expertly decodes our industry’s promise for a more decentralized, user-centric future. As pioneers in the crypto industry, WonderFi, Coinsquare and Bitbuy all recognize this book as an essential guide for those shaping the digital frontier.”For more information on the book tour, including how to register in each city, please visit https://www.web3booktour.com/ To pre-order your copy of "Web3" and be among the first to delve into its groundbreaking content, please visit Amazon or other retailers near you.