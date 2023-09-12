NOW Healthcare Recruiting Joins The Exodus Road’s Free World Business Alliance Empowering Fight to End Human Trafficking
The Exodus Road launched the alliance for businesses to partner in combatting all forms of human trafficking including child exploitation and labor trafficking.
After learning about the work The Exodus Road is doing around the world to help free people trapped in human trafficking, the decision to join the alliance was easy.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a Platinum Member of the Free World Business Alliance, NOW Healthcare Recruiting has committed to donating a minimum of 10% of its profits toward fighting sex trafficking in partnership with The Exodus Road.
— David Wolfe, the founder and CEO of NOW Healthcare Recruiting
“After learning about the work The Exodus Road is doing around the world to help free people trapped in human trafficking, the decision to join the alliance was easy,” said David Wolfe, the founder and CEO of NOW Healthcare Recruiting. “We are a company that centers on people and propelling their futures; The Exodus Road does this on a critical level that starts with giving individuals back their freedom and the ability to move toward a new future.”
The Exodus Road is an international nonprofit that combats human-trafficking crime through intervention with local law enforcement, training and education, and aftercare services. Working with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement agencies, The Exodus Road helps to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 2,000 survivors and the arrests of over 1,000 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily.
The Exodus Road launched the Free World Business Alliance to create a coalition of businesses actively standing against child exploitation and human trafficking in their communities, in supply chains, and around the world.
“We are so grateful to NOW Healthcare Recruiting for their commitment to accelerate justice and combat human trafficking,” said Sonia Meeter, Director of Partnerships for The Exodus Road. “It’s this kind of collaborative effort that enables our teams to continue doing the on-the-ground work of intervention, education and aftercare for the freedom of survivors.”
Founded in 2012, NOW Healthcare Recruiting is a primary source for healthcare groups to find high-quality, permanent Nurse Practitioner and Physician Assistant candidates. In 2016, the company became the No. 1 nurse-practitioner search firm in the US for permanent placements, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“As a company, we voted on which charities we wanted to support, and we picked The Exodus Road because of the nature of the work they are doing, the results they get and because of how they steward the money they get from donors,” Wolfe said. “We know the better we can do as a business, the more we can give and the more impact we can make by fighting against trafficking. This fuels our purpose each day."
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 2,000 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,000 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.
In education, The Exodus Road offers TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking, and TraffickWatch: Brazil, a similar program specifically for law enforcement partners. The organization is also preparing to launch “INFLUENCED,” a curriculum equipping parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation.
The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another undisclosed, Latin American country. In Thailand, the nonprofit operates Freedom Home, a survivor care center that houses and supports women-survivors and their dependents.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
About NOW Healthcare Recruiting
NOW Healthcare Recruiting was founded in 2012 as NP Now, a company with a vision to become the best source for healthcare groups to find the highest quality permanent Nurse Practitioner and Physician Assistant candidates. In 2016, NP Now became the #1 NP search firm in the US (for permanent placements) according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
By 2020, the demand for MD and CRNA recruitment became so great among NP Now’s clients that they decided to expand NP Now’s services and become NOW – Healthcare Recruiting.
