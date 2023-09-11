YEAs in Moldova: The EU Session at Vatra Dumeniului Youth Camp

On 14 August, Young European Ambassadors from Moldova organised a presentation and training session about the European Union at Vorniceni Youth Camp. This event was aimed at providing valuable insights into the European Union’s principles, institutions, and policies to the participants. Here are the key details:

Event Location: The event took place in Vorniceni, specifically at Vatra Dumeniului.

Results Achieved:

The event successfully enhanced the understanding of the European Union among the participants, ensuring they gained a deeper knowledge of its principles and workings. Informed Youth about EU-Funded Opportunities: Youth attending the presentation were informed about the various EU-funded opportunities available to them, helping to open up pathways for academic and professional development.

Youth attending the presentation were informed about the various EU-funded opportunities available to them, helping to open up pathways for academic and professional development. Increased Awareness of the YEA Initiative: The event also contributed to raising awareness about the Young European Ambassadors (YEA) initiative, showcasing its role in fostering a better understanding of the EU among youth.

Target Audience: The primary target audience for this event consisted of young individuals attending Vorniceni Youth Camp.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: Approximately 25 participants had the opportunity to engage in face-to-face discussions and interactions during the event.

Social Media Reach: The event’s online presence reached a significant audience, with over 7000 individuals engaging with the content through social media.

YEAs Involved: Three dedicated Young European Ambassadors from Moldova actively participated in organizing and delivering this activity.

Collaboration: The event was made possible through collaboration with The Association of Natives ‘Vatra Vornicenenilor’ and APL Vorniceni, demonstrating effective partnerships in community engagement and education.

This presentation and training session played a vital role in informing and engaging young people at Vorniceni Youth Camp about the European Union and the opportunities it offers. Additionally, it highlighted the significance of the Young European Ambassadors’ initiative in spreading awareness and understanding of the EU among youth in Moldova.