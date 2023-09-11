YEAs in Ukraine: Offline presentation ‘EU-funded opportunities for youth’ for ‘Career Weekend’ project in Kyiv

On 7 July, Ukrainian Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) Anna Lavreniuk and Daryna Lynnyk actively participated in the ‘Career Weekend’ project held in Kyiv, Ukraine. This project was organized by the ‘Career Hub’ organisation, which focuses on helping young people with employment.

Event Location: The event took place in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Results Achieved:

Informing Young Ukrainians: The primary objective was to inform and educate 22 young Ukrainians (aged 18-25) who were participating in the ‘Career Weekend’ project. Anna and Daryna shared their valuable experiences of participating in Erasmus+ youth exchanges and the European Solidarity Corps program. Moreover, they presented various EU-funded programs, including the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Fellowship Programme, College of Europe opportunities, different traineeships in both EU and Ukraine-based institutions, and more.

The primary objective was to inform and educate who were participating in the ‘Career Weekend’ project. Anna and Daryna shared their valuable experiences of participating in Erasmus+ youth exchanges and the European Solidarity Corps program. Moreover, they presented various EU-funded programs, including the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Fellowship Programme, College of Europe opportunities, different traineeships in both EU and Ukraine-based institutions, and more. Awareness of EU Initiatives: Participants learned about the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ program and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative, gaining insights into the opportunities these initiatives offer to young Ukrainians.

Target Audience: The target audience for this event consisted of young university students and participants of the ‘Career Weekend’ project in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: Anna and Daryna had direct face-to-face interactions with 22 young people, allowing for personal engagement and knowledge sharing.

YEAs Involved: Two passionate Young European Ambassadors from Ukraine, Anna Lavreniuk and Daryna Lynnyk, actively participated in this initiative.

Collaboration: The event was organised in collaboration with the ‘Career Hub’ organization, highlighting the synergy between YEAs and organisations dedicated to youth development and career advancement.

Campaign Link: This event was linked to the broader ‘Youth Campaign,’ emphasizing the focus on empowering young people and providing them with information about valuable opportunities for personal and professional growth.

This participation in the ‘Career Weekend’ project not only informed and educated young Ukrainians about EU-funded opportunities but also showcased the role of the Young European Ambassadors in spreading awareness and supporting youth in their pursuit of educational and career development opportunities.