YEAs in Georgia: English Summer School at EuroClub Kvareli

On 10 July, EuroClub Kvareli organised an English Summer School as part of their efforts to promote language learning and cross-cultural exchanges. The summer school spanned an entire week, offering an immersive language learning experience.

Event Location: The English Summer School was hosted in Kakheti, specifically in Kvareli, Georgia.

Results Achieved:

Improved English Skills: The primary goal of the event was to help young people from Kvareli municipality improve their English language proficiency. The immersive and comprehensive nature of the summer school contributed to enhancing their language skills.

The primary goal of the event was to help young people from Kvareli municipality improve their English language proficiency. The immersive and comprehensive nature of the summer school contributed to enhancing their language skills. Cultural Diversity: Participants not only improved their English but also had the opportunity to learn more about cultural diversity through interactions with professors from Texas, USA.

Target Audience: The event primarily targeted young people from Kvareli municipality who aimed to enhance their English language skills.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: A total of 18 participants attended the English Summer School, allowing for direct and interactive communication during the language learning sessions.

Collaboration: The event was made possible through cooperation with the U.S. Embassy, emphasising the value of international partnerships in promoting language education and cultural exchange.

Social Media Reach: The event had a significant social media presence, reaching a broad online audience with 23,789 individuals engaging with the content.

This English Summer School in Kvareli not only helped young participants improve their English language proficiency but also exposed them to cultural diversity through interactions with professors from the United States. The event exemplified a commitment to linguistic proficiency, cross-cultural exchange, and immersive language learning, providing participants with valuable skills and broadening their horizons.