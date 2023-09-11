YEAs in Armenia: EuroCamp in Sevan

On 22 August, EuroClub Oshakan organised a visit to Bohem Studio – Teahouse in Sevan, which provided participants with valuable insights into the importance of EU-Armenia relations and the benefits of EU opportunities.

Event Location: The event took place in Sevan, specifically in the Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

Results Achieved:

Enhanced Understanding: The primary goal of the visit was to help participants understand the significance of EU-Armenia cooperation and how they can personally benefit from EU-funded opportunities. Through this visit, participants learned more about Europe, the European Union (EU), and the Council of Europe.

Target Audience: The target audience for this event included approximately 25 young people aged 12 and above from Sevan and the surrounding villages.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: A total of 24 participants attended the visit, enabling face-to-face communication and the exchange of information and ideas.

YEAs Involved: Six Young European Ambassadors actively participated in organising and facilitating this educational visit.

Collaboration: The event was made possible through collaboration with multiple organisations, including Uniting Bridge NGO, Sevan Youth Club NGO, and Bohem Studio, emphasising the importance of community partnerships in educational outreach.

While the specific social media reach is not mentioned, this visit to Bohem Studio – Teahouse in Sevan was instrumental in educating young participants about EU-Armenia relations and EU-funded opportunities. It provided them with a clearer understanding of Europe and its institutions, contributing to their awareness of the benefits of international cooperation and the opportunities available to them.