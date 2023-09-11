YEAs in Ukraine: Ukrainian YEAs info-corner and stand at the youth festival ‘VIL’NI FEST’

On 13 August, Ukrainian Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) Veronika Lekhovych and Sofiia Shaida, along with the YEAs in Ukraine Community Manager Yuliia Vaida, played a prominent role in representing the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative at the youth festival ‘VIL’NI FEST’ held in Mykolaiv, Lviv region. The event featured informative presentations and engaging activities focused on EU-funded opportunities for youth.

Event Location: The festival took place in Mykolaiv, Lviv region, Ukraine.

Results Achieved:

EU Awareness: The main objective was to educate and engage more than 100 young people (aged 10-20) attending the ‘VIL’NI FEST’ about the European Union, the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ program, and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative.

Target Audience: The primary target audience for this event included young people aged 10-20 who were participants of the ‘VIL’NI FEST’ youth festival.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: More than 100 young individuals actively participated in face-to-face interactions, enabling personal engagement and knowledge sharing.

YEAs Involved: Two dedicated Young European Ambassadors, Veronika Lekhovych and Sofiia Shaida, as well as the YEAs in Ukraine Community Manager Yuliia Vaida, actively represented the initiative and led the activities.

Collaboration: The event was organised in cooperation with the Mykolaiv city territorial community, highlighting the importance of local partnerships in engaging and educating young people.

Campaign Link: This event was linked to the broader ‘Youth Campaign,’ emphasising the focus on empowering and educating young individuals about the European Union and the opportunities it offers.

The activities conducted during the ‘VIL’NI FEST’ festival not only provided valuable information about the EU but also engaged and entertained the young participants. By incorporating interactive elements such as quizzes, games, and puzzles, the event created an enjoyable learning experience, fostering greater awareness of the EU, the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ program, and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative among the youth.