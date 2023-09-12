Professional Retail Services, Retail Security Services, and Retail Mechanical Services Announces Relocation
From left to right: Amanda Procida, Director of Operations; Kathleen Larmour, Co-Founder and President; Brian Larmour, Co-Founder; and Danielle Procida, Director of Finance.
Professional Retail Services and its affiliated companies are thrilled to announce their relocation to a newly renovated office space.
We are delighted to take this significant step forward. The new office space represents a strategic investment that will enable us to better serve our customers across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico.”BOHEMIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES AMERICA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional Retail Services, Retail Security Services, and Retail Mechanical Services are leading providers of comprehensive retail services, including facility maintenance, security guard services, and HVAC and Refrigeration. The affiliated companies are thrilled to announce their relocation to a newly renovated office space at 5 Orville Dr, Bohemia, NY 11716. The move comes after 19 years of multiple expansions at the previous corporate office location in Medford, NY.
— Kathleen Larmour, Co-Founder and President
The new facility boasts an impressive 22,000 sq ft, almost double the previous office space. The decision to move was driven by the deliberate and expected growth of the three affiliated companies. The demand for the affiliated companies' top-tier facility maintenance, security guard, and HVAC/R solutions throughout the nation. With this move, the company reaffirms its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services to its valued vendors and clients.
"We are delighted to take this significant step forward in our journey of growth and success," said Kathleen Larmour, Co-Founder and President of the affiliated entities. "This new office space represents a strategic investment that will enable us to better serve our customers across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. We are dedicated to maintaining the same level of commitment, reliability, and excellence that our clients and vendors have come to expect from us."
The move to the new facility is a testament to the organizations' dedication to nationally providing the best-in-class solutions for commercial clients. The companies' diverse services include commercial facility maintenance, project services tailored to specific needs, cutting-edge HVAC/R solutions, and top-notch security guard services.
The group of companies remains steadfast in its mission to exceed customer expectations and contribute positively to the industry's growth and development. The new office is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and resources, enabling the team to manage operations and further enhance customer experience efficiently.
The official relocation date and ribbon-cutting ceremony was September 6th, and all communication channels, including phone numbers and email addresses, will remain unchanged. Clients and vendors can continue to expect the same exceptional service as the company transitions to the new location.
For more information about the affiliated companies and their range of comprehensive services, please visit https://profretail.com/affiliates/.
About:
Professional Retail Services (PRS) is a national facilities services company that serves America's top brands across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
Retail Security Services (RSS) provides a vast array of security guard services to many industries nationally in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
Retail Mechanical Services (RMS) is a nationally trusted HVAC and refrigeration company that serves restaurants and retailers.
Jana Coyle
Professional Retail Services
+1 631-719-7261
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram