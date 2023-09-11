Elementary school expansion provides more classrooms for Nanaimo students

CANADA, September 11 - Students have more space for learning at École Hammond Bay Elementary this fall after the completion of an expansion that added 12 new classrooms to the school.

“All across B.C., our government is adding classroom spaces for students in growing communities like Nanaimo,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “I am proud to be here today to see these new seats filled with eager learners ready to embrace the school year ahead.”

The new school addition will add 295 student seats to the community, for a total of 395 new student spaces created in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District since September 2017. The two-storey building expansion will eliminate the need for four of the classroom portables this school year.

“More and more people are choosing Nanaimo because it’s so great for families. That means we need more and more space in schools,” said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo. “We all want students to have space for learning and I am so happy our government can help by funding 12 new classrooms at École Hammond Bay Elementary.”

During the past five years, the Province has seismically upgraded or built additions for new schools in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District, including new classrooms at Dover Bay Secondary and seismic upgrades at Cilaire and Pleasant Valley elementary schools, with almost $36 million in funding.

"We are incredibly grateful to the B.C. government for its investment in our students’ futures,” said Greg Keller, board chair, Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District. “These new classrooms will provide a modern, comfortable learning environment that will greatly enhance the educational experience for our students. Thank you to the Province for its continued support, as this is yet another investment that will benefit our community for years to come."

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced 24,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safer seats. The Province has provided approximately $3.9 billion for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the Province.

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District, visit: https://www.sd68.bc.ca/

For information about major public school capital projects underway, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects