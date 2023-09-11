Cementing Success: Trends and Growth in the Injectable Cement Market (CAGR of 5.7%) - Allied Market Research

The global injectable cement market size is projected to reach $2,297.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Injectable Cement Market is witnessing remarkable growth, primarily driven by advancements in orthopedic and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Injectable cements, such as bone cement, play a crucial role in stabilizing fractures, augmenting weak bone structures, and providing relief to patients suffering from conditions like osteoporosis. These innovative solutions offer quick and effective ways to enhance musculoskeletal health, making them invaluable in the field of orthopedics. With a focus on patient outcomes and the continuous development of novel materials and delivery techniques, the Injectable Cement Market is poised for further expansion and innovation in the coming years. The global injectable cement market size was valued at $1,321.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,297.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The use of injectable cement has become increasingly popular in orthopedic surgery, particularly in procedures such as vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty, which are used to treat vertebral compression fractures. These procedures involve injecting the cement into the fractured bone to provide support and stability. Injectable cement has also been used in joint replacement surgery to fill gaps between the prosthetic and natural bone.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Arthrex,

Cook medical,

Enovis (DJO Global, Inc.),

Johnson and johnson md&d,

Medacta International SA,

Smith and nephew,

Stryker Corporation,

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Medtronic plc, Teknimed

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Injectable Cement Market research to identify potential Injectable Cement Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Injectable Cement Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

One of the advantages of injectable cement is its ability to provide immediate support and stability to the bone. It can also reduce pain and improve mobility in patients with bone fractures or other orthopedic conditions. Moreover, injectable cement is less invasive than traditional surgical methods, such as open reduction and internal fixation, which require larger incisions and longer recovery times.

The injectable cement industry is a rapidly growing field, with new technologies and products being developed every year. However, there are also challenges and potential risks associated with the use of injectable cement. One of the main concerns is the risk of cement leakage, which can cause serious complications such as nerve damage, spinal cord injury, or pulmonary embolism. Therefore, proper training and expertise are required for the safe and effective use of injectable cement in orthopedic surgery.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights.