DIAL Ventures Nominated for the 2023 Impact Awards

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- DIAL Ventures , an innovation initiative launched by Purdue University in partnership with venture builder High Alpha Innovation , is honored to announce its nomination for the 2023 Impact Awards , presented by InnoLead. The awards, renowned for celebrating significant contributions and initiatives within large organizations, have recognized DIAL Ventures' commitment to innovation and impactful change. Among this year's list of finalists, there's a pronounced emphasis on AI and automation, enhancing healthcare accessibility and fairness, and promoting sustainability. The finalists also include the likes of BMW, General Mills, IBM, NASA, OpenAI and others.“This nomination reflects the hard work and dedication of the teams at DIAL Ventures and High Alpha Innovation, and our steadfast mission to digitize the food supply chain and agriculture industry,” said Allan Gray, Executive Director of DIAL Ventures.By aiming to foster successful startups and enhance the digital capabilities of these industries, DIAL Ventures has been instrumental in pioneering change. Notable startups launched through DIAL Ventures’ studio model include:• Croft ( www.withcroft.com ), a workforce platform streamlining the recruitment of H-2A agricultural workers and fostering the relationships between growers and seasonal workers.• Gripp ( www.gripp.ag ), which digitizes equipment management processes to allow manufacturers and farmers to be more proactive on things like preventative maintenance, process safety management, vendor/servicer engagement, and employee training.• Oaken ( www.einpresswire.com/article/649999001/new-startup-oaken-announces-launch-giving-agribusinesses-an-all-in-one-platform-for-farmland-and-lease-management ), which seamlessly connects farmers to stakeholders, including landowners, lease processors, insurance companies and banks, optimizing farmland lease management.The winners of the 2023 Impact Awards will be announced in early October, with an award ceremony set to take place from October 25th to 27th in Cambridge during the Impact 2023 annual conference.“DIAL Ventures wishes to extend its gratitude to InnoLead and its innovation community, the judging panel, and the editorial team for this prestigious nomination,” Gray said.Elliott Parker, CEO of High Alpha Innovation, added, "DIAL Ventures leads in academia-industry collaboration for innovation. We're proud to partner with them as they forge the path to economic growth and solving global challenges through venture building and start-up creation. This recognition highlights our shared commitment to impactful solutions and lasting change."DIAL Ventures creates advantaged startups through its threefold strategy:• A venture studio that innovatively de-risks startups through strategic industry partnerships, steering ideation and concept development.• A Fellowship program meticulously designed to identify and nurture successful entrepreneurs.• Industry partnerships providing expert insights and capital, fostering the creation of industry-leading startups.For more information, visit www.dialventures.com . To get involved in the DIAL Ventures agri-food innovation ecosystem, visit www.dialventures.com/landing/join-dial-ventures About DIAL VenturesDIAL Ventures, the innovation arm of the Purdue Applied Research Institute, tackles big problems facing the U.S. and the world such as food safety, supply chain shortages, sustainability, and environmental impact. DIAL Ventures creates new companies that drive innovation in the agri-food industry which, in turn, positively impacts our lives and lifestyles for years to come. Learn more at www.dialventures.com About High Alpha InnovationHigh Alpha Innovation is an Indianapolis-based venture builder that partners with corporations and universities to build advantaged startups. Its dedicated team of company builders, strategists, and designers apply a proven venture builder playbook — pioneered by High Alpha to help the world's leading organizations innovate through systematic startup creation. Learn more about High Alpha Innovation at www.highalphainno.com