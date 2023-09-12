Alliance Homecare is first New York City home healthcare agency to be named Parkinson’s Foundation Community Partner
We believe this achievement will have a profound impact on the lives of those we serve.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Alliance Homecare announced it has become a member of the Parkinson’s Foundation Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care. Every Alliance Homecare employee - from the CEO to its compassionate caregivers – has been trained in Parkinson’s care. The 100 percent completion rate has earned Alliance Homecare the esteemed distinction of being the first home healthcare agency in New York City to be named as a Community Partner.
Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes uncontrollable or unintended movements like shaking or stiffness and trouble with balance and coordination. Experts estimate one million people in the U.S. may have the progressive disease.
The Parkinson’s Foundation Community Partner training focuses on best-practice care and provides the latest information and access to educational tools so caregivers can stay up to date on the rapid advances in research, treatments and understanding of the disease. “We appreciate all Alliance Homecare is doing to educate their staff to improve care for those living with PD,” said Joan Gardner, RN, national co-director of the Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care program.
“Our commitment to specialized care tailored to those living with Parkinson’s is unwavering,” said Joseph Verdirame, CEO of Alliance Homecare. “This additional education empowers us to better support our clients and their families, ensuring the best possible care for their unique needs. We believe this achievement will have a profound impact on the lives of those we serve.”
The partnership with the Parkinson’s Foundation is yet another addition to the unique combination of complimentary services Alliance Homecare offers to clients and their families. “We are constantly searching for ways to elevate the level of care we provide and to make life better for the people we have the privilege of serving,” said Verdirame.
About Alliance Homecare
Alliance Homecare is New York’s premier long-term home healthcare agency. The privately owned company headquartered in New York City provides private-duty nursing care, home health aides, chronic disease management, pediatric care, senior care, 24/7 care and live-in care for families across the state of New York. Alliance Homecare’s mission is to set and maintain the highest standards of excellence in the industry across all services so its clients can continue to live their best lives.
About Parkinson’s Foundation Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care
Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care is a membership program for senior living communities and home health care agencies. The Parkinson’s Foundation program provides a full curriculum of Parkinson’s disease education through virtual and in-person trainings. The program educates site champions at each location and educates at least 70 percent of staff. The program aims to meet the unique needs for people with Parkinson’s, based on best-practice care in movement, non-movement and cognitive symptom management.
About the Parkinson’s Foundation
The Parkinson’s Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson’s community. Since 1957, the Parkinson’s Foundation has invested more than $425 million in Parkinson’s research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).
About Parkinson’s Disease
Affecting an estimated one million Americans, Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson’s, and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.
