Disabled American Veterans Local Chapter to Host Open House near Chapel Hill

Disabled American Veterans

Saturday, September 23, 2023, 11 AM, Carrboro High School. Free parking, food, speakers.

The Disabled American Veterans is dedicated to empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with the utmost dignity. We accomplish this by ensuring that a range of benefits are available to them.” — Regina Merritt

CARRBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, September 23, 2023, the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) invites veterans, their families, and the community to an open house. This event, starting at 11 AM at Carrboro High School, aims to familiarize attendees with the services available to disabled veterans in the region. Complimentary food, drinks and information will be shared.

The Disabled American Veterans ( DAV) is dedicated to empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with the utmost respect and dignity. “We accomplish this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them,” says Regina Merritt, a member of the local Chapel Hill/Orange County NC Veterans Memorial committee and organizer of the Carrboro DAV event. “Every veteran is affected by service “and that's where the DAV steps in to provide essential support.” For information on the national chapter: https://www.dav.org/

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 11:00 am

Location: Carrboro High School, 101 Rock Haven Rd., Carrboro, NC

Note: Everyone is welcome to attend! Free parking, hot food, beverages, and numerous resources available.

Regina Merritt, Orange County Veterans Memorial Committee

919-360-8383

queenmerritt@gmail.com