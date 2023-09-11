Remembering 9/11

September 11, 2023

Twenty-two years ago, our nation suffered an unspeakable tragedy with the premeditated terrorist attacks of September 11. Thousands of innocent Americans lost their lives, and countless families were forever changed.

As we mark another anniversary of these terrorist attacks, General Reyes and the Utah Attorney General’s Office continue to mourn with the victims’ family members of over two decades ago. We hope for peace in our world and a return to the unified spirit that defined our nation after 9/11.

A demonstration of our country’s patriotism, resolve, and unity came through one of America’s most significant challenges and disasters. Men, women, and children rallied around our flag, and the heroes in our military ensured justice was done to our enemies and those who harbored them. We resolved to rebuild and restore what terror had sought – and failed – to destroy.

Following the murderous attacks of September 11, the most lasting legacy was the unity that emerged. Americans from across the country and from all walks of life came together to grieve, comfort, and encourage.

The hurt we experienced in our nation’s collective soul should never be forgotten. In fact, American unity helped our country heal. We demonstrated the best of America through one of our worst experiences.