Stahp & Go Launches Innovative Silicone Spill Stopper for Stanley Cups
Stanley lovers rejoice; this three-piece set is compatible with versions 1.0 and 2.0NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stahp & Go, makers of innovative spill-proof accessories for popular drinkware, has just launched a new silicone stopper engineered specifically for Stanley Cups. The three-piece set instantly makes Stanley Tumblers leakproof – a must-have upgrade for the brand's cult-favorite cups.
The newly designed Stahp & Go stopper forms a reliable seal on Stanley Cup lids, preventing messy spills and drips during transport or activities. The BPA-free silicone stopper and two bonus accessories are compatible with the 30-ounce and 40-ounce Stanley Tumblers versions 1.0 and 2.0.
“All Stanley cup lovers can agree the cup has one major issue: it leaks. As a mom with a million things happening all at once, I always look for ways to make my life easier,” said the company’s founder. “After constant leaking and cleanup, I created an innovative three-piece set that attaches to the Stanley and instantly makes it spill-free.”
Made in the USA, the silicone spill stopper contains a stopper base, drinking straw topper and slide opening. The two-part straw topper seals the straw hole while allowing continued sipping. The slide opening grants access to contents without fully removing the stopper. These bonus pieces provide versatile drinking while maintaining a spill-proof seal.
The round stopper base is installed on the cup's middle opening, using a cross-cut design to enable airflow. This creates an impenetrable barrier against leaks, ideal for transport and outdoor use. Stahp & Go conducted extensive testing to ensure maximum spill prevention for active Stanley Cup fans.
Stanley's trademark tumblers are beloved for their insulation and durability. However, their press-on lid system can allow occasional annoying leaks, especially when tossed in a bag. Stahp & Go's innovative stopper boosts functionality for this fan-favorite drinkware.
The silicone spill stopper is available exclusively on Amazon at www.StahpAndGo.com.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CD2TNNXN
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here