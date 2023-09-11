Which updated COVID-19 vaccines are available?

The FDA has approved and authorized for emergency use updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (2023-2024 formula) that include a monovalent (single) component that corresponds to the omicron variant XBB.1.5 of SARS-CoV-2. These vaccines were updated to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by circulating variants as we transition into fall and head into 2024.

Why should I get the updated COVID-19 vaccine beginning in fall of 2023?

Some viruses like the virus that causes COVID-19 can change over time. Vaccines that target those viruses may be updated to better protect against disease. An updated COVID-19 vaccine will help give you the best protection available against COVID-19.

What are the ingredients of the updated COVID vaccines?

Vaccine ingredients are always listed in the Fact Sheet for the vaccine under the question "What are the ingredients in this vaccine?".

Vaccine ingredients are also listed in the package insert.

Spikevax (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA) – see the package insert

Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA) – see the package insert

Can I get the updated COVID-19 vaccine if I am pregnant, trying to get pregnant, or breastfeeding?

The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone ages 6 months and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or might become pregnant in the future. Individuals should speak with their health care provider if they have questions about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.