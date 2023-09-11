Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 Formula) Authorized For Individuals 6 Months through 11 Years of Age
On September 11, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to include the 2023-2024 formula. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 Formula) includes a monovalent (single) component that corresponds to the Omicron variant XBB.1.5 of SARS-CoV-2. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 Formula) is authorized for all doses administered to individuals 6 months through 11 years of age to prevent COVID-19. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent is no longer authorized for use in the United States.
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 Formula) is authorized for use as follows:
Individuals 6 months through 4 years of age:
- Unvaccinated individuals: Two doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 Formula) are administered. The second dose is administered 1 month after the first.
- Individuals who have received one dose of any Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, including Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent: A single dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 Formula) is administered 1 month after the previous dose.
- Individuals who have received two or more doses of any Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, including Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent: A single dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 Formula) is administered at least 2 months after the last previous dose.
Individuals 5 years through 11 years of age, regardless of vaccination status:
- A single dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 Formula). If previously vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine, administer at least 2 months after receipt of the last previous dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
Immunocompromised individuals 6 months through 11 years of age:
- Complete at least a three-dose series with a COVID-19 vaccine, each dose one month apart. At least one dose should be with a COVID-19 vaccine (2023-2024 Formula).
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheets and Materials
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Regulatory Information (Emergency Use Authorization)
Federal Register Notices
Translations of the Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers