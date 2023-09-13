The Perfume Spot Dabs On A New Mobile App

Faster speed, higher conversions. The new app boasts a perfect 5-star rating!

Built by Unbound Commerce, the New App Makes Fragrance Re-Orders Fast and Easy

“The fact that Unbound Commerce was familiar with BigCommerce...made our decision easy. Throughout the project, their team has been great to work with and we are very pleased with the new app”.” — Steve “Sagie” Kraidman, Perfume Spot CEO

BOSTON, MA, US, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the go-to online destination for fragrance and perfumes, The Perfume Spot is always looking for ways to better serve its 2 million+ loyal customers. They started selling online in 1999 and today announced their next step in entail innovation, via the launch of a commerce-enabled mobile app for iOS and Android.

Built by Unbound Commerce, the new custom app leverages and extends the functionality of their current ThePerfumeSpot.com BigCommerce website. The app was purpose built to meet specific requirements and features push messaging, search from Search Magic and a loyalty program powered by Practical Data. The Perfume Spot expects a significant conversion rate lift over their mobile website.

Customers can use the app to instantly check their order status and no longer have to login every time they want to reorder. The new app also features Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal options at checkout. Because the app is installed on each customer’s phone, page load speeds and other performance metrics are greatly improved.

The new app is being rolled out in a phased manner, with an SMS message promoting the new app sent to 5,000 recent buyers. Customers that download and use the app will be first in line to receive updates and special pricing promotions. Full roll-out to over 500,000 is expected to follow close behind.

“The fact that Unbound Commerce was familiar with BigCommerce and had API integrations ready to go made our decision easy”, said Steve “Sagie” Kraidman, The Perfume Spot CEO. “Throughout the project, their team has been great to work with and we are very pleased with the new app”.

“The Perfume Spot was a perfect candidate for an app”, said Wilson Kerr of Unbound Commerce. “They have a large and loyal customer base that orders fragrances over and over. The app is designed to speed the path to purchase and make reordering easier”, he added.

About The Perfume Spot

Since 1999, The Perfume Spot has been a premier online retailer for authentic fragrances and beauty products at discount prices. The company’s focus centers on delivering high quality, fresh products at unbeatable prices with the best customer service. ThePerfumeSpot.com has received many awards, including being the only online discount fragrance site to receive the prestigious Bizrate Platinum Circle of Excellence Award for the last 13 years. Other distinguished recognition include Yahoo Top Service, Easy Shopping, Pro Seller, Secure Site and Top Destination. For more information, visit https://www.theperfumespot.com.

About Unbound Commerce

Unbound Commerce is the industry’s #1 provider of dedicated mobile commerce solutions for mid-market retailers and wholesalers. Unbound’s unique, low-IT hybrid platform approach allows current eCommerce operations to be leveraged and extended into custom mobile apps. Unbound has built and deployed custom mobile solutions for Ashley Furniture, Shoe Carnival, Rockport, Equippers.com, Calenders.com, Finish Line, MillerCoors, The New England Patriots, Binny’s Beverage Depot, Chef’s Warehouse, Cavender’s, The Perfume Spot, and nearly 1000 other online retailers and wholesalers. For additional information, please visit www.unboundcommerce.com.