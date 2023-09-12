Zebra Robotics Unveils New Streams
Zebra Robotics announces exciting changes including Streams, a series of courses that students take within a subject area and new technology program offerings.
Zebra Robotics focuses on teaching students’ skills that will become more prominent in the next decade. Previously that’s been robotics and coding, and now it also includes technology.”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than 9 years, Zebra Robotics has been providing children with quality education in the field of robotics and coding. With each year, Zebra Robotics broaden their horizons, adding more courses to the curriculum. Each new course would expand on previously taught topics, as well as covering entirely new subjects. Eventually, Zebra Robotics offered 50+ different courses, totaling more than 25,000 courses taught.
— Satish Thiyagarajan, Zebra Robotics co-founder
Zebra Robotics recently announced that they are organizing their courses into streams. Considering both parent and student feedback, they have carefully written, edited, and packaged their 50+ courses into 17 distinct streams.
The comprehensive streams give children clear direction on what they are going to learn and where that learning will take them. Each stream is designed to reward children for the progress they make, encouraging them to learn more with each module mastered.
But Zebra Robotics wasn’t content to stop there. They figured that if they were restructuring such a core part of their education system, they might as well put another plan into action. So, while they worked on reshaping courses into streams, they also worked hard to design a new program as well.
Thus, the technology program was born. This new program covers another large area of STEM education and focuses specifically on the various pieces of technology that interact with our world, from essential electronics to smart devices! This program works in tandem with the robotics and coding programs that Zebra Robotics offers. While the technology program is small now, Zebra Robotics plans on expanding it in the future.
If you wish to see the technology program, or the new streams yourself, sign up for a free trial at the Zebra Robotics website: www.zebrarobotics.com.
About Zebra
15 Locations
20,000+ Students
After-school classes and year-round camps for kids in grades 1-12
Courses in Robotics, Coding, Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Electronics
100+ regional and national coding & robotics competition awards
For information on franchising opportunities, visit zebrarobotics.com/franchise.
David Stevens
Zebra Robotics
email us here