Nidec Industrial Solutions unveils its new high-speed EV charger at the RE+ Expo this September
DirectPowerPS enables scalable charging to maximize efficiency and charge time.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nidec Industrial Solutions, a global leader in manufacturing and engineering, is officially launching its cutting-edge EV charger, DirectPowerPS, in North America at the upcoming RE+ Expo in Las Vegas.
This revolutionary new product allows electric vehicles of any model to minimize charging times thanks to outputs available up to an impressive 360kW. This EV charging station can be used to charge two vehicles simultaneously, meaning retailers can provide more charging spaces for their consumers. Combined with Nidec’s proprietary software, customers are empowered to operate their charging network, revenue, and service at their fingertips.
The company’s latest designs were made entirely in the US with the consumer in mind. Nidec’s hardware works effortlessly with its software, making the charging process extremely user-friendly and accessible. In terms of reliability, Nidec provides on-demand, remote assistance, as well as nationwide on-site assistance. Manufactured in Cleveland, Ohio, this robust line of DC Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment is NEVI compliant and encourages all EV drivers to advance forward. Additionally, these chargers are customizable, allowing customers to promote their brand, with their customers, as they see fit. The flagship model has a large screen that allows for advertising space as well.
“Nidec Industrial Solutions is very proud to launch our DirectPowerPS EV chargers at the RE+ show. Following our success in Europe, we look forward to bringing our innovative EV charging solutions to North America, “ states Dominique Llonch, CEO, Nidec Industrial Solutions.
To learn more about DirectPowerPS and all Nidec’s other products, visit booth #4773 at RE+ in Las Vegas from September 12th-14th.
Want to learn more? Visit DirectPowerPS.us
About
Nidec Industrial Solutions
With US headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Nidec Industrial Solutions is part of the larger Nidec Group, a worldwide conglomerate providing sustainable solutions and products with a focus on energy, mobility, and the environment. Its rich history of innovation and expertise allows the company to tailor its products and services to meet the needs of various industries around the globe. Along with EV charging, some of its other areas of expertise include Battery Energy Storage Systems, Power Quality, and Hydrogen.
Cristina Lenoci
Barabino & Partners USA
+1 201-956-9591
c.lenoci@barabinousa.com