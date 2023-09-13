Heyman Associates Founder Bill Heyman Announces Retirement and Appoints Jessamyn Katz as Chief Executive Officer
Founder of Heyman Associates, Bill Heyman, will retire at the end of 2023 nearly 35 years after establishing the firm.
Jessamyn Katz, current President of Heyman Associates who has been with the firm since 2005, will step into the CEO position at the start of 2024.
Katz eyes promising future leading the only international executive search firm exclusively focused on senior talent shaping the communications landscape
Like so many of the talented leaders with whom we work, I am incredibly grateful to Bill for his vision, thought leadership and mentorship over the years.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 35 years after establishing Heyman Associates as the only executive search firm focused exclusively on executive level and C-Suite talent in communications and corporate affairs, Founder and CEO Bill Heyman announced his decision to retire and entrust the firm’s legacy and next chapter of growth to Jessamyn Katz, who has served as President since 2019. Heyman will remain CEO through the end of 2023 to ensure a smooth transition, and serve as an advisor to the firm.
— Jessamyn Katz
“My life’s joy for the last 35 years has been building relationships and truly getting to know the incredible talent, leaders, and organizations we have served,” said Heyman. “Our firm has been responsible for filling top communications and corporate affairs roles for some of the world’s leading brands, corporations, foundations, academic institutions, and professional associations. As the world demands more top-performing leaders who can shape the stakeholder landscape, I believe the best of Heyman Associates is yet to come with such an exceptional leader as Jessamyn at the helm.”
Katz has been with the firm for nearly two decades and has led the firm’s strategy and day-to-day operations since 2019, expanding the firm’s capabilities and client base to include senior roles in government relations, marketing, and investor relations. Previously as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Western Region, Katz worked alongside Bill Heyman successfully expanding the firm’s regional and global operations, industry reach, and thought leadership.
“Since 2005, Jessamyn has played a pivotal role in every part of our business, serving leading organizations in many industries and regions while strengthening our team’s knowledge, culture, and capabilities,” said Heyman. “Jessamyn is the perfect CEO for Heyman’s next chapter of growth in this dynamic business and talent landscape. In each and every instance, she brings our clients a strategic and agile mindset, deep knowledge of stakeholder-centric disciplines, and an impressive network of experts and talented candidates.”
“Like so many of the talented leaders with whom we work, I am incredibly grateful to Bill for his vision, thought leadership and mentorship over the years,” said Katz. “Working and growing at Heyman Associates for the last 18 years has been a pleasure and a privilege. Bill has been my #1 champion and role model, and I am honored to step into the CEO position.”
Katz continued, “Today the demands of new stakeholders, technologies, issues, and the pace of change add complexities to executive search. We remain committed to working with organizations that invest in attracting top talent who can elevate brands and cultures, protect reputations and powerfully engage stakeholders.”
“We are immensely grateful and proud that we have come to know so many exceptional professionals at varying stages in their careers, from tenured professionals to rising stars across many industries,” Katz said. “We will continue investing deeply in trusted relationships with both clients and candidates to bring value to every new assignment across communications, corporate affairs, marketing, and investor relations. The changes happening in business and society make strategic talent acquisition decisions in the functions we focus on all the more important. We’re proud to help clients and candidates successfully navigate that.”
To learn more about Heyman Associates and explore opportunities to partner as a client or candidate, please visit heymanassociates.com.
About Heyman Associates:
Established in 1989, Heyman Associates is the leading global executive search and talent consulting firm focused exclusively on C-Suite and senior talent in communications, corporate affairs, marketing, and investor relations. The firm specializes in identifying, assessing, and placing top talent who can elevate brands and cultures, protect reputations, and powerfully engage stakeholders for success. With regional hubs in New York and San Francisco, and international presence in the UK and Germany, Heyman Associates serves talent needs anywhere in the world. The firm’s global client base ranges from the world’s leading brands, companies, foundations, and academic institutions to growth companies and nonprofits setting a new course in today’s world. For more information, please visit heymanassociates.com and follow on LinkedIn.
Victoria Rainone
Heyman Associates
+1 212-784-2710
email us here