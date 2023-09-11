Governor Newsom Proclaims Patriot Day 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring September 11, 2023, as Patriot Day in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

Twenty-two years ago today, Americans watched in horror as terrorists attacked our nation, claiming nearly 3,000 lives and irrevocably changing our world. Out of this tragedy devised to destroy our spirit and cherished values, our country emerged stronger than ever, rallying together with the enduring resilience and unity that has seen us through unimaginable challenges.

On this solemn anniversary, we commemorate all those who perished in the attacks of 9/11 and honor the bravery of the first responders and ordinary individuals who rushed into danger to assist others.

On Patriot Day, we also honor the selfless men and women who gave their lives fighting the war on terrorism that followed. In the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, 776 Californians were among the more than 7,000 Americans who died defending our democracy and freedoms.

I have ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff on this day of remembrance. As we look back on this somber chapter in our history, let us pay tribute to the American heroes we have lost and recommit to protecting and preserving our nation’s fundamental rights and freedoms for all.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2023, as Patriot Day.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 8th day of September 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###