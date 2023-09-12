EPIC Fuels receives Boeing 2023 Supplier of the Year award

EPIC Fuels team members accept the 2023 Boeing Supplier of the Year award for Sustainability.

EPIC, along with its parent company Signature Aviation, supports Boeing’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programs

We are deeply honored to receive this award as proof of our commitment to a more sustainable aviation industry.” — Bridget Gonchar, Chief Operating Officer of EPIC Fuels

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EPIC Fuels has been named one of the top-performing suppliers of The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] at its 2023 Supplier of the Year event held recently in Orlando, Florida. EPIC topped the competition in the Sustainability Category.

EPIC, a leading supplier of aviation fuels, along with its parent company, Signature Aviation, supports Boeing’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programs.

“When EPIC launched our Sustainable Aviation Fuel program in 2012, SAF was virtually unknown,” said Bridget Gonchar, Chief Operating Officer of EPIC Fuels. “This recognition as Boeing's Supplier of the Year for Sustainability, over a decade later, is a testament to the dedication of our team and our collaborative partners like Boeing. We are deeply honored to receive this award as proof of our commitment to a more sustainable aviation industry.”

Suppliers were recognized for driving a stable, predictable production system that contributes to Boeing’s safety, quality, sustainability and delivery commitments to customers.

“The Supplier of the Year winners were proactive, transparent and reliable in a challenging environment,” said William Ampofo, vice president of Parts & Distribution Services and Supply Chain for Boeing Global Services and chair of Boeing’s Supply Chain Operations Council. “Over the past year, their collaboration and commitment to safety and quality was the gold standard to help us drive stability in our supply chain and consistently deliver for our customers.”

About EPIC Fuels

EPIC Fuels, a Signature Aviation company, is a trusted supplier of fuels and services to FBOs, commercial airlines, airports, ground fueling operators, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, and other government agencies around the world.

Additionally, EPIC offers payment card and transaction processing solutions for the fueling industry through our EPIC Card. EPIC also provides state-of-the-art self-serve fueling terminals through QTpod, our Longmont, Colorado-based subsidiary.