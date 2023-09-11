BECF Drop Box Now Available

The Registry of Election Finance and the Ethics Commission
now have a drop box in the WRS Tennessee Tower. It is located near the
Tennessee State Parks Gift Store on the 2nd floor adjacent to the
entrance from Rosa Parks Boulevard.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.