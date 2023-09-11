Submit Release
BECF Drop Box Now Available

Monday, September 11, 2023 | 11:58am

The Registry of Election Finance and the Ethics Commission
now have a drop box in the WRS Tennessee Tower.  It is located near the
Tennessee State Parks Gift Store on the 2nd floor adjacent to the
entrance from Rosa Parks Boulevard. 

