Leading ERP systems comparison event returns to Dublin

DUBLIN , IRELAND , September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Lumenia Consulting is delighted to announce the return of the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event to Dublin after running as a virtual event for the last 3 years. The event will take place on 24-25 October in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin Airport and will be Lumenia’s 22nd event, the largest to-date with 14 ERP solutions on offer. The unique format of the event brings together the leading ERP vendors, who must follow a script during their presentations, allowing delegates to compare solutions like for like.The event will feature ERP product demonstrations from 14 ERP solution providers. Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage Intacct, SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Infor, IFS, SAP Business ByDesign, Intact, Priority Software, EFACS E/8, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Herbst Software.The event kicks off with the ERP vendors taking part in an ‘Elevator Pitch’. During this session the vendors present a summary of their USP’s to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their ERP system demonstrations. Delegates can then choose to attend sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Projects or Sales High Volume. The demonstrations are based on standardised high-level scripts which makes it easier to make system comparisons.The ERP packed Agenda will also include presentations of keynote speeches from Lumenia Consulting on ‘What Makes Successful ERP Projects’, ‘Navigating the Intersection between ERP and Digital Transformation' and ‘Are you ERP Ready’? At the end of Day 1, Infor will also present on how to ‘Driving more value from your ERP’. Day 2 will include more ERP system demonstrations and four ERP sector focused presentations covering Field Service Management, Food & Beverage, Enterprise Asses Management and Manufacturing. Day 2 will conclude with a panel-discussion on ‘Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes’, this is always an event highlight. A panel of industry end users, all of whom have implemented ERP, will talk about their experiences good and bad and highlight things they might do differently next time.The event will have ample time for networking and the ERP vendors will be available in the expo area for questions and 1:1 meetings. The event is facilitated by independent ERP consultants Lumenia Consulting who will also be on hand to offer impartial guidance and advice.For further information on the event and to register please visit the event website https://erpheadtohead.com/ireland/

