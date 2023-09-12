Big Kahuna's Water Park in New Jersey Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation from IBCCES To Enhance Accessibility

Big Kahuna's Water Park in New Jersey achieves Certified Autism Center™ designation from IBCCES reflects the park's commitment to accessibility for all guests

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Kahuna's Water Park in New Jersey is proud to announce its achievement of the Certified Autism Center™ designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This recognition reflects the park's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all guests, including those autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

Tim Murphy, CEO of Boomers Parks, the parent company of Big Kahuna's Water Park, stated, "Boomers Parks are focused on accessibility and inclusion as it is part of our core values on how we operate under compassion for all our guests through observing, listening, understanding, and supporting them."

To earn the Certified Autism Center™ designation, Big Kahuna's Water Park has gone above and beyond in training its staff and improving the overall guest experience with help from the partnership with IBCCES. Notably, the park has trained 80% of its guest-facing staff, including lifeguards, who have received position-specific training to enhance safety and communication around the water for all visitors.

As part of the certification, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to provide additional recommendations on how the water park can accommodate visitors' unique needs. In addition, Big Kahuna's Water Park collaborated with IBCCES to develop sensory guides, which are now available on their website. These guides assist park visitors in planning their day to best suit their sensory needs, ensuring a more enjoyable and comfortable experience for all.

Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES, commended Big Kahuna's Water Park, saying, "We applaud Big Kahuna's Water Park's dedication to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their unique needs, can enjoy the adventures and magic of a water park. IBCCES certifications empower venues like Big Kahuna's Water Park to be more accessible and welcoming to all, reaffirming their commitment to being a leader in accessible family entertainment."

For over two decades, IBCCES has been at the forefront of providing cognitive disorder training and certification to professionals across various sectors. They are the exclusive credentialing board offering travel and entertainment organizations comprehensive certification programs. These programs encompass evidence-based training, insights from autistic individuals, onsite reviews, customized recommendations, and renewal requirements, ensuring a sustained and impactful commitment to inclusivity.

IBCCES has also launched AutismTravel.com, a free online resource that connects parents to certified options and additional resources. Every location listed on the site meets the rigorous Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES:

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and neurodiversity.

About Big Kahunas, New Jersey

Nestled in South Jersey, approximately 30 minutes from Philadelphia, Big Kahuna’s Water Park is your passport to a thrilling and refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Located in West Berlin, this tropical paradise brings the exhilaration of the Hawaiian Islands right to your doorstep.

Big Kahuna’s is a water lover’s dream come true with 70,000 square feet of indoor water park under a retractable roof, making it a year-round weatherproof option. Dive into our pools or ride the waves on the Flowrider. For the ultimate adrenaline rush, take a plunge down our water slides – mat racers, rafts, and body slide. The attached water park is open Memorial Day-Labor Day and is free with park admission.