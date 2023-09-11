10th Air Force command team visits Tinker

The 513th Air Control Group hosted Brig. Gen. Regina Sabric, 10th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bluto, 10th AF command chief, for a one-day visit to the group Aug. 25.

10th AF is headquartered at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, less than 200 miles from Tinker Air Force Base.

Chief Master Sgt. Alphonzo Glover, 513th ACG Senior Enlisted leader, discussed the impact that engaging with senior leadership provides.

“513th ACG leaders are constantly advocating for our airmen at all levels in multiple forums, but it helps to see and hear that the group has support above the wing level,” Glover said. “It reinforces our message that the unit matters, and the vested interest of the future of our organization is a focal point of our senior leadership.”

The leadership site visit allowed 10th Air Force leaders to tour 513th ACG facilities and to engage with group leadership and airmen face-to-face from the 513th ACG as well as the 35th Combat Communications Squadron, a geographically separated unit of the 960th Cyberspace Wing, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, which also reports to 10th AF.

“We know that there is much on the minds of our Airmen at the 513th ACG,” said Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bluto. “You keep being exceptional, and we will keep fighting for your support and future,” Bluto said.

The command team shared breakfast with Reserve Citizen Airmen to get their perspective and feedback on pressing issues faced today in a fiscally constrained environment.

“One of our roles at the numbered Air Force-level of leadership is advocacy, and we value our Airman’s breakfasts and the candid feedback we receive to better understand how we can support each of our organizations,” Bluto said.

The 513th ACG mission brief gave Gen. Sabric and Chief Bluto an in-depth look at the group’s mission and discussed the way ahead amid the divestiture of legacy weapons systems.

In addition to mission briefings, four airmen were recognized for outstanding performance and received a coin of excellence from Brig. Gen. Sabric during her visit.

Those recognized were:

• Staff Sgt. Cassidy Jones, 513th Maintenance Squadron

• Ms. Mandi Mayer, 513th Air Control Group

• Senior Airman River Stanbro, 513th Operations Support Squadron

• Tech. Sgt. Leland Knight, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron

“Recognizing our superior performers is always a pleasure,” said Glover. “Letting those individuals and supervisors know their efforts are not in vain. We see you and what you do for the organization, and it matters.”

Brig. Gen. Sabric also recognized two non-commissioned officers selected for STEP promotion to master sergeant:

• Tech. Sgt. Curtis Clowdus, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron

• Tech. Sgt. Raquel Miller, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron (not pictured)

“Brig. Gen. Sabric and I appreciate the hospitality of the 513th ACG on our recent visit,” Bluto said. “As the most diverse NAF in the Air Force, it is a privilege to continue to meet our Airmen and learn about the combat capabilities they bring to the fight.”