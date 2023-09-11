New Book From Baltimore Children's Author Willow Night

Baltimore author Willow Night on her rowhouse porch.

The Sycamore Conspiracy is the sixth book in the Sycamore Street Mysteries, a chapter book series for kids based on Willow Night's Baltimore neighborhood.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday September 11th, Baltimore author Willow Night released the Sycamore Conspiracy, the sixth book in the Sycamore Street Mysteries, a series of illustrated chapter books for elementary age readers. The series is based on her family's Baltimore neighborhood of Charles Village.

Inspired by the Healthy Holly scandal and Baltimore's struggles with corruption, the Sycamore Conspiracy puts three savvy kids in the middle of unraveling a major conspiracy in Sycamore. Someone is stealing money from the children's hospital, a local printer may be involved in money laundering, and there's something fishy going on at the corner store. Can Noah, Josh, and Olivia get to the bottom of it all? And who will they meet along the way?

Willow Night is the pen name of Baltimore author Megan Beller, who started writing the Sycamore Street Mysteries series for her youngest children when they were in elementary school at Roland Park Elementary. She wanted them to read about siblings and friends having an adventure that felt like it could really happen. She brought the first book, the Mystery of the Haunted House, to her youngest child's second grade class to see if it was exciting enough to hold the attention of 32 eight-year-olds.

Willow says, "As a child I always wished there would be a mystery to solve right in my own neighborhood. I've taken inspiration from The Boxcar Children and other books that feature children working together as a team. My illustrated mysteries are written for 2nd-4th graders, and they work as read-aloud books for younger kids."

The series is illustrated by Elizabeth Leach, who says "It's been a joy to bring the visuals of the Sycamore Street Mysteries to life. I've enjoyed joining Noah, Olivia, and Josh on their various adventures throughout the 6 books, diving into the mysteries and solving mysteries of my own as I puzzled out how to depict scenes around the Sycamore neighborhood in a way that gives justice to the resourcefulness and warmth Willow Night brings to the characters. (...) These are the first books I've ever illustrated, and as someone who's had the dream of drawing for books since I could hold a pencil, Sycamore Street will always hold a special place for me."

About Willow Night

Willow Night is a Baltimore children's indie author whose self-published books based on her Baltimore neighborhood have sold over 13,000 copies. She writes in the Sycamore Conspiracy, "Willow Night lives in a city where the mayor went to jail for allegedly selling children’s books as bribes. But Willow would never sell her books that way."

