Sara Saffron Takes 3-Star Great Taste 2023 Award
Judged by experts, Sara Saffron is the only saffron product to have been a 3-star winner in this year’s Great Taste Awards.MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manchester-based Sara Saffron has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up the highly prized 3-star Great Taste award for its ‘Grade-A Super Negin Saffron’.
Considered the world’s most coveted food and drink awards, 14,195 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process. Awarded the highest accolade of 3- stars, Sara Saffron places in the top 1% of all products.
Sara Saffron was described by the judges as “First Class”, “Absolutely excellent” and “How the best quality saffron should taste” and was one of only 248 ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’ products from around the world to secure 3 Great Taste Stars.
Described as “deeply aromatic and impactful” and “pure, simple and outstanding”, Sara Saffron was a huge hit with the Great Taste judges.
Sara Shimi of Sara Saffron spoke of her delight about receiving the 3-star award: “We are delighted to win a Great Taste award for our Saffron. I truly believe we are offering the freshest, finest, quality saffron in the world and I’m so proud we can now add the iconic 3- star Great Taste logo to our saffron as a testament to this.”
“Sara Saffron started as a humble start up in 2020, as a quest to bring the best saffron to the UK. In the past year we have been recognised by 2022 MasterChef UK Champion Eddie Scott and a number of other top chefs who appreciate our saffron. We’re working to get our product into the hands of all those who have a love for quality saffron, or anyone who wants to try using it!”
The award tops off what has been a spectacular year for Sara Saffron. Earlier this year they discovered that 2022 MasterChef UK Champion Eddie Scott was a customer of theirs. Of the recent 3-star award Eddie says: “Saffron is a principal ingredient in the food that I cook, where quality really does matter. I get through a lot of saffron, using it in a variety of dishes from my Hyderabadi biryani to infusing it into custards and breads. I have to say that Sara Saffron really is streets ahead of the game. Their saffron is of incredible quality- each strand stands beautifully long and plump. It infuses with the most incredible, vibrant colour and fragrance. To me, it’s the best saffron I’ve ever come across and I’m delighted that Sara Saffron has been awarded 3-star recognition at the Great Taste Awards, a highly coveted prize for the best quality product possible.”
Sara goes on to say that “Being recognised with a Great Taste 3-star means so much to independent producers like us, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it! In an industry where fake and poor quality saffron is rife, this 3-star great taste award provides our customers with the reassurance that ours has been judged to be of the highest quality available. Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it’s a huge moment for us!
What is Great Taste?
Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else. All products in the line-up for judging are blind tasted: every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process. This year, judging took place over 89 days in Dorset and London, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the products to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 109 different countries across the world.
Sara Saffron is currently available from www.sarasaffron.com and www.amazon.co.uk and a number of grocers and delicatessens in the UK including Waterhouse Quality Food, a family- owned grocers offering the finest quality food, who are currently celebrating 102 years in business!
For more information about Sara Saffron visit www.sarasaffron.com.
The full list of this year’s winners and where to buy them can be found at
www.greattasteawards.co.uk.
Editor’s notes:
Sara’s aim was to bring the best quality saffron to the UK following her disappointment at the quality she found in supermarkets. Sara has so much passion and knowledge about the ways saffron can be used in cooking, as well as the extensive reported health benefits, many of which are still being studied in scientific research today. After discovering the popularity of Sara Saffron with renowned chefs, she has been collaborating with them to bring innovative ways of using saffron to the public, follow them on Instagram at @sarasaffronofficial to learn more.
Established in 1994, Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food and is the world’s largest, longest standing and most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.
Every Great Taste award has a validity of three years, i.e., a Great Taste 2023 award will be valid, and may be displayed on a product, until the results are released for Great Taste 2026. All awards must always be displayed against the exact product for which they have been won.
As well as Great Taste, the Guild of Fine Food is known for publishing the industry-leading magazine, Fine Food Digest, and the global phenomenon, that is the World Cheese Awards. Plus, further events including award ceremonies and Great Taste markets, trade shows, training sessions and member initiatives throughout the year.
