From The Sailor that Couldn't Swim to Steering the Ship of Success
The Remarkable Journey of Timothy M. JonesPITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Colorful Voices, a leading voice for all crime survivors, is proud to share the extraordinary story of its CEO, Timothy Morise Jones. More than just a business success story, it is a tale of resilience, perseverance, and triumph against all odds.
At a young age Jones, became a crime survivor. Becoming a violent crime survivor while serving in the US Navy overseas in Japan. Feeling the societal stigma, shame, hopelessness of such grief and traumatic experiences, the uncertainty of the next meal, he never lost sight of a vision for a better future.
His journey from the streets to the executive suite began with the first Student Veterans of America Leadership Institute in 2012 hosted at Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California. The Department of Veteran Affairs stepped in as he entered into a program for homeless veterans.
Through sheer determination, community of support, hard work, and an unwavering belief in himself, Jones is no longer homeless and finally, the founding of his own enterprise, Colorful Voices. He recently graduated the Syracuse University D'Aniello Institute for Veterans & Military Families Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans. Earning the 2023 Captain Melvin T. Stith Pioneer Award in the process.
During the 2023 NGLCC International Business Conference and Luncheon Timothy and Colorful Voices were recognized by NAVOBA as one of the 2023 LGBTQ Veteran Business Enterprises We Love Award.
"Dormant voices can be reignited through mental hope, healing, and action." - Timothy M. Jones
Today, Colorful Voices stands not only as a testament to Jones's business acumen but also a beacon of hope for many facing adversities. The company, under his leadership, has incorporated initiatives to give back to the community, focusing on LGBTIQQ, veteran, sexual assault and rape prevention, mental hope, suicidality, and bystander intervention training.
The story of Timothy M. Jones serves as an inspiration to all- a vivid testament that with grit, determination, a vision, one can turn life's challenges into unprecedented successes.
About Colorful Voices
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Colorful Voices is a trailblazing organization led by a LGBTQ, African American, and Service-Disabled Veteran. We are a Certified LGBTE. We're on a mission to enact meaningful change through the cultivation of resilience that empowers individuals and communities. Beyond that, we provide state-of-the-art defense solutions essential for national security. Our vision is simple yet profound: a safer, more inclusive world for everyone. Learn more at www.timothymjones.com.
