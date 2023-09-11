Alex Yaryura: On how to explore Branding Archeology

Old Dewar's advert found beneath other brand. Codetel Signage still standing while brand doesn't

The fascinating world of branding archeology, where vintage adverts and signage of brands long gone by are occasionally seen .

SANTO DOMINGO, DN, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is often said that there's never a second chance to make a first impression, as the old Head & Shoulders commercials used to comically warn, but there is a risk that precisely that first impression can be present in perpetuity. Discarded Marketing material is constantly seen in the streets, past brand implementations present at cities, be it an old POP advert in a run down Supermarket, forgotten signage in a sports arena, past bar ware at a restaurant or café or old advertising campaigns being revealed beneath a new billboard, it can be an amusing situation when a Marketing executive sees a past campaign spearheaded by that person shown by accident in full display, for example a Dewar’s billboard from 2012 beneath something current.

The search and eventual finding of these particular situations can be called “Branding Archeology” like the search of valuable artifacts in ancient Egypt, and the more obscure or old the signage, the better. In Santo Domingo, there’s a long discontinued, but legendary Brand that it's practically still omnipresent in every walk of life, CODETEL. The telephone giant officially went dark in 2006 when communications behemoth CLARO bought it and rebranded all offices, stores, phone booths, etc. But Codetel was such a big brand that it’s practically impossible to erase all of their years and years of market implementations.

What marketers have to take away is to do things great the first time around, it's unknown if the occasional blunder will live forever. More so in the digital realm, where it definitely does live forever as some brands and users have known the hard way.

A menudo se dice que nunca tienes una segunda oportunidad de causar una primera impresión, como solían advertirnos cómicamente los viejos comerciales de Head & Shoulders, pero ¿te imaginas si esa primera impresión estaría presente para siempre? La idea puede venir a la mente cuando se observan constantemente materiales de marketing descartados, implementaciones presentes en nuestro entorno, ya sea un viejo anuncio POP en un supermercado deteriorado, letreros olvidados en una arena deportiva, artículos de bar en su café favorito o viejas campañas publicitarias que se revelan debajo una nueva valla publicitaria, como por ejemplo una de Dewar’s (de 2012) mostrada por accidente en una valla completa.

A la búsqueda y hallazgo de estas situaciones particulares se podría “Arqueología de marca”, y cuanto más oscura o antigua sea la señalización, mejor. Aquí, en Santo Domingo, existe una marca legendaria, descontinuada desde hace mucho tiempo, que prácticamente todavía está omnipresente en todos los ámbitos de la vida, CODETEL.

El gigante telefónico “colgó” oficialmente en 2006 cuando el aún más gigante de las comunicaciones CLARO la compró y renombró todas las oficinas, tiendas, cabinas telefónicas, etc. Pero Codetel era una marca tan grande que es prácticamente imposible borrar todos sus años y años de implementaciones en el mercado.

Lo que los especialistas en marketing, deben de llevarse de aprendizaje es hacer las cosas bien la primera vez, no se sabe si los errores ocasionales perdurarán para siempre. Mucho mas en lo digital donde verdaderamente lo que se postea se queda por siempre, ya sea una marca o un usuario de una de las plataformas de redes sociales.

Alex Camille Yaryura Perez