Erasmus+: VET projects from Eastern Partner countries selected under 2023 capacity building call

Vocational education and training organisations from 78 countries around the globe, including from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, are involved in the 62 selected projects selected under the Erasmus+ capacity building call in the field of Vocational Education and Training (VET).

The initiative aims at enhancing the quality, accessibility, and responsiveness of VET systems, reinforcing the capacities of VET staff and teachers and by strengthening the link between VET providers and the labour market. The total budget of the call is €22 million.

Azerbaijan will take part in the ‘Enhancing the Quality of VET Education and Training through Innovation with Virtual Reality’ project, led by Türkiye.

Armenia is widely involved in different selected projects, including regional and country-targeted projects like ‘VET Demonstration Partnership for Pistachio Farm in Armenia: Geospatial Approach’ and ‘IMProve and PROmote VET in Armenia’.

Organisations from Armenia will also take part in a joint project also benefiting Georgia and Moldova (‘INVEsT in you: promote international traineeship programmes for Armenian, Georgian and Moldovan students in Central Europe’).

Moldova is also involved in the two country-specific projects – ‘Preparing the Past for the Future: A VET Capacity Building Initiative for Monument and Building Restoration in the Republic of Moldova’ and ‘Fostering the next generation of farmers in the Republic of Moldova through work-based learning and integrating sustainability in agricultural VET’.

Find out more

Press release

List of selected projects