YEAs in Azerbaijan: Info session at Lankaran State University

On June 9, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) organised an informative session on EU-funded opportunities at Lankaran State University.

Event Location: Lankaran State University hosted the session.

Results Achieved:

Informing Students: The primary goal was to provide students with valuable information about the various EU-funded opportunities available for advancing their academic careers.

Interactive Environment: The session successfully fostered an interactive environment where students actively participated and had the opportunity to ask questions, enhancing their understanding of EU-funded opportunities.

Raising Awareness: The event played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the YEAs initiative among Lankaran State University students, helping them understand the benefits and opportunities it offers.

Engaging YEAs: YEAs residing in Lankaran and nearby regions played a crucial role in organizing and facilitating the event, thus further engaging and involving this group of YEAs.

Target Audience: The event catered to over 160 young individuals aged between 16 and 26. Additionally, it reached a broader audience through its Instagram account.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: Over 160 young people had the opportunity to attend the session in person, allowing for direct and meaningful communication.

Social Media Reach: The event’s social media presence reached a substantial audience, with 2,477 individuals engaging with the content online, further extending the impact beyond the physical attendees.

YEAs Involved: A dedicated team of 15 YEAs actively participated in organising and executing the event, ensuring its success.

This session at Lankaran State University served as a valuable platform for informing, engaging, and empowering young people with knowledge about EU-funded opportunities, while also promoting the YEAs initiative and expanding its reach within the Lankaran region and beyond.