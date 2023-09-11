EU/UK YEAs: Visible Value: Growing Youth Work in Europe

On 1 June three Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) actively participated in the CoE-EU Youth Partnership’s Annual Conference, themed “Visible Value.” The conference aimed to facilitate discussions on expanding and enhancing youth work throughout Europe, involving various members of the youth work community, including policymakers, youth workers, trainers, youth organizations, and young people.

Event Location: The conference was held at the European Youth Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Results Achieved:

The YEAs gained valuable insights into the growth and improvement of youth work by addressing challenges and changes in the youth work sector. They also acquired practical tips on how youth work can adapt and engage more effectively with young people. This knowledge will be shared within the YEAs Network for further dissemination.

The event helped raise awareness about the YEAs Initiative, showcasing it as a “best practice” example of engaging youth in the Eastern Partnership region.

Through active participation, the YEAs had the opportunity to network and establish connections with other stakeholders in the youth work sector, fostering collaboration and sharing of ideas.

Target Audience: The primary target audience for this event included youth workers, trainers, and other professionals involved in youth work.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: The conference brought together approximately 100 participants, enabling face-to-face communication and the exchange of ideas among a diverse group of individuals in the youth work community.

YEAs Involved: Three YEAs played pivotal roles in this activity: Freya Proudman (EU/UK Mentor Facilitator), Nataliia Yaroshenko (Ukrainian YEA), and Danijel Bacan (EU/UK YEA from Croatia).

Collaboration: The event was conducted in collaboration with the CoE-EU Youth Partnership, showcasing the synergy between the YEAs Initiative and established youth-focused organisations working to empower and engage young people in Europe.

This participation in the conference not only enriched the knowledge and network of the YEAs but also contributed to the ongoing efforts to enhance youth work across Europe and promote the YEAs Initiative as a model for youth engagement in the Eastern Partnership region.