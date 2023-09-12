AxleHire Releases Last-Mile Delivery Peak Season Prep e-Paper for Last-Minute Planning
New e-Paper designed to provide e-commerce businesses with key considerations for their peak-season strategy.
AxleHire has built its platform to provide the most efficient warehouse-to-doorstep experience for not only the customer but the brand.”BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With Peak Season 2023 just around the corner, combined with a lot of recent disruptions in the logistics industry, nothing will curb consumers’ expectations for fast and reliable deliveries. To help e-commerce brands prep for the upcoming busy shipping season, AxleHire, an expedited, urban last-mile delivery provider, has released a new e-Paper “Last-Mile Logistics: The Quick Guide to Peak Season Prep.”
— Raj Ramanan, CEO of AxleHire
The e-Paper provides e-commerce businesses with key considerations they need to know when formulating their peak season strategy, even if they believe they are late to the game this year.
“The good news is there is still time to choose an alternative, modern last-mile delivery partner, like AxleHire, with new technologies that help their ability to provide fast deliveries at affordable prices,” said Raj Ramanan, CEO of AxleHire. “AxleHire has built its platform to provide the most efficient warehouse-to-doorstep experience for not only the customer but the brand.”
Download the free e-Paper here.
About AxleHire
AxleHire is an expedited, urban last-mile delivery service that helps brands meet and exceed customer expectations by providing a superior same- and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers. For more information, please visit axlehire.com.
