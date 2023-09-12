Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,227 in the last 365 days.

AxleHire Releases ​Last-Mile Delivery Peak Season Prep e-Paper for Last-Minute Planning

Peak Season 2023 EPaper Woman holding a phone and credit card for online shopping

New e-Paper designed to provide e-commerce businesses with key considerations for their peak-season strategy.

AxleHire has built its platform to provide the most efficient warehouse-to-doorstep experience for not only the customer but the brand.”
— Raj Ramanan, CEO of AxleHire
BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With Peak Season 2023 just around the corner, combined with a lot of recent disruptions in the logistics industry, nothing will curb consumers’ expectations for fast and reliable deliveries. To help e-commerce brands prep for the upcoming busy shipping season, AxleHire, an expedited, urban last-mile delivery provider, has released a new e-Paper “Last-Mile Logistics: The Quick Guide to Peak Season Prep.”

The e-Paper provides e-commerce businesses with key considerations they need to know when formulating their peak season strategy, even if they believe they are late to the game this year.

“The good news is there is still time to choose an alternative, modern last-mile delivery partner, like AxleHire, with new technologies that help their ability to provide fast deliveries at affordable prices,” said Raj Ramanan, CEO of AxleHire. “AxleHire has built its platform to provide the most efficient warehouse-to-doorstep experience for not only the customer but the brand.”

Download the free e-Paper here.

About AxleHire
AxleHire is an expedited, urban last-mile delivery service that helps brands meet and exceed customer expectations by providing a superior same- and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers. For more information, please visit axlehire.com.

###

Krysta Fioranelli
AxleHire
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

AxleHire Releases ​Last-Mile Delivery Peak Season Prep e-Paper for Last-Minute Planning

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more