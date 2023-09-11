Work to improve the road surface on the north approach to the Lions Gate Bridge will happen this month, with nighttime lane closures necessary over two consecutive weekends, beginning Sept. 15, 2023.

Resurfacing work will affect the bridge travel lanes as follows:

Weekend 1

Friday, Sept. 15: 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. – one lane open to single-lane-alternating traffic

Saturday, Sept. 16: 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. – one lane open to single-lane-alternating traffic

Sunday, Sept. 17: 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. – one lane open to single-lane-alternating traffic

Weekend 2

Friday, Sept. 22: 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. – one lane open to single-lane-alternating traffic

Saturday, Sept. 23: 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. – one lane open to single-lane-alternating traffic

Sunday, Sept. 24: 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. – one lane open to single-lane-alternating traffic

At least one sidewalk will remain open at all times during construction to provide a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.

This scheduled paving of the north approach viaduct is part of regular road maintenance to keep the bridge safe and in good working order. Work has been scheduled during nighttime hours to minimize traffic disruptions.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and use the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing or transit as alternatives during lane closures on the Lions Gate Bridge.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists are reminded to obey signs and watch for traffic-control personnel.

All work is weather-dependent. For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/