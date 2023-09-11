ehaccp.org Launches Accredited Meat and Poultry HACCP Course

HACCP Certificate for Meat and Poultry Spanish HACCP for Meaty and Poultry Meat andf Poultry HACCP Course Online HACCP training solution

By completing ehaccp.org's Meat and Poultry HACCP Course, businesses can improve their operations, and protect the health and well-being of their customers.

I really enjoyed the HACCP course for food processors and manufacturers. The course is detailed and interesting. The course leader (Stephen) was always available and quick to respond via email.” — Mario Ascione

LUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ehaccp.org is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Meat and Poultry Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) Course. As a leading online resource for food safety education, ehaccp.org continues to empower individuals and businesses in the food industry by offering a comprehensive and accredited HACCP training solution.The online Meat and Poultry HACCP Course is a narrated program accredited by the International HACCP Alliance, a globally recognized authority in food safety standards. This course is designed to provide participants with a thorough understanding of HACCP principles, enabling them to create and implement effective HACCP plans tailored specifically to the meat and poultry industry.Key features of the Meat and Poultry HACCP Course include:Online Accessibility: Participants can access the course 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, providing flexibility and convenience to fit their schedules.Narrated Content: The course is presented with professional narration, ensuring a clear and engaging learning experience that caters to a diverse range of learners.Accredited by the International HACCP Alliance: The accreditation by the International HACCP Alliance underscores the course's credibility and adherence to globally recognized food safety standards.Comprehensive Curriculum: The course covers not only HACCP plan creation but also delves into all prerequisite programs essential for maintaining food safety and quality.Affordable Pricing: At just $399, this course offers outstanding value for participants seeking top-tier HACCP training.HACCP is a critical aspect of food safety management, especially in the meat and poultry industry, where rigorous standards are paramount. By completing ehaccp.org's Meat and Poultry HACCP Course, individuals and businesses can enhance their knowledge, improve their operations, and better protect the health and well-being of their customers."We are excited to launch our Meat and Poultry HACCP Course, which is a culmination of our commitment to providing accessible and high-quality food safety education," said Stephen Sockett, Owner and Lead HACCP Instructor at ehaccp.org. "With the convenience of online access, expert narration, and accreditation from the International HACCP Alliance, we believe this course will empower participants to excel in their food safety endeavors."To enroll in the Meat and Poultry HACCP Course or learn more about ehaccp.org's offerings, please visit https://ehaccp.org/haccp-for-meat-and-poultry/ We also offer a Spanish version for your Spanish-speaking colleagues.About ehaccp.org:ehaccp.org is a leading online platform dedicated to providing high-quality food safety training and resources. With a mission to promote food safety and hygiene, ehaccp.org offers accredited courses and expert guidance to individuals and businesses across the food industry.

Video overview of eHACCP.org. Online HACCP training and certification for food companies; producers, processors / manufacturers, meat and poultry, seafood, etc.